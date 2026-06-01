A Nigerian lady who stayed in a public hostel after her admission into the University of Ibadan shared her experience

She shared why she longed for a private hostel after her experience but later changed her mind about the public hostel

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and how it changed her perspective about life and money

A young Nigerian lady, Kabirat Ojo, shared her experience at a public hostel at the University of Ibadan.

She stated that she stayed in a public hostel after she gained admission into UI.

A lady who got admitted to University of Ibadan shares public hostel experience. Photo: Kabirat Ojo

Source: UGC

UI student shares public hostel experience

On her LinkedIn page, Kabirat Ojo shared what she saw in the public hostel that made her wish to stay in a private one.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐬? We live in a world where money often feels like the ultimate solution. We dream about big houses, luxury cars, the latest phones, and honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. But somewhere along the way, we start to believe that money can give us everything we want.

"I used to think that way too. When I gained admission into the University of Ibadan, I stayed in a public hostel. Life there was both chaotic and beautiful. I shared a room with five other roommates, and while it came with its challenges, it also gave me a strong sense of community.

"Still, I longed for something “better.” Private hostels. They looked more comfortable, more exclusive, and more ideal. I convinced myself that if I had the money, that was the life I truly wanted.

"But recently, a conversation changed everything. I spoke with a friend, Fatihah Quadri Eniola, and we talked about the private hostel life I had always admired. That conversation opened my eyes. I realized I had only been looking at one side of the story, the money side.

"I never paused to ask questions like: What is life really like there? What are the hidden challenges? Is it truly better, or just different? That moment shifted my perspective.

This is what I’ve learned: Money is important, but it is not everything. The right people and a strong sense of community can mean even more. Having money should not take away kindness and generosity. Every phase of life comes with its own challenges. No situation is perfect.

"Sometimes, one meaningful conversation is all it takes to change your perspective. We don’t always need more. Sometimes, we just need to see differently."

A final-year law student at the University of Ibadan shares her experience at the public hostel when she was newly admitted. Photo: Kabirat Ojo

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng