BBNaija Vee has recounted a nasty experience she had with her lover that made her end her relationship

The former housemate was a guest on Diary of a Naija Girl podcast, where she was asked if she can forgive a cheating partner

Sh recall that a random person sent her the conversation between her lover and the lady that snatched him from her

Big Brother Naija star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has opened up about her failed relationship and what led to the crash of the love affair.

The former housemate who marked her mother's 50th birthday last year was a guest on Diary of Naija Girl, where she was asked if she can forgive a cheating partner.

BBNaija's Vee recounts ordeal in her relationship. Photo credit@veeiye

Source: Instagram

In her response, she noted that she cannot and went on to share that her partner did to warrant such a behaviour from her.

Vee speaks about cheating

In the recording, the upcoming actress explained that a random person sent her the chats between her lover and a lady.

According to her, the lady on Snapchat sent her man some private pictures and a PS 5.

He replied the message sent and even liked the pictures sent to him as well. However, when the BBN star confronted him, he said it was his manager that was handling the account and didn't give a tangible explanation for his behaviour.

See the video here:

What fans said about Vee's utterance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Vee said about her relationship. Here are some of the comments below:

@vibestore.ng:

"Vee is the only London girl I love her accent I enjoy watching her speak."

@a_girl_called_dammy:

"Vee is actually the best option to start with. I can literally spend the whole day to hear her speak."

@the.jeremyyyy:

"VEE’s accent is so sweet."

@Veeee:

"Ever since her time on Big Brother, I've admired her. I love her boldness and her commitment to speaking her truth, no matter what others may think. Let's not forget her eloquence and confidence… I’m definitely tuning in to see more!

@callme_nornor__money:

"I can’t take a man that spends time on Snapchat seriously!"

@everything_by_lily_555:

"Vee is whoever she say's she is, such a queen."

@skyqueendiva:

"Why is she saying it now,I love her oooo but Don't talk bad about your ex because he or she was once your everything."

@vdm_defender:

"She just want to be everywhere."

@donchilo6:

"Lol and so what ?? Your boyfriend is hot guy and millions of girls will always send him naked pics and gifts. You should know that. Same way Guys send you gifts and naked pics as a hot girl. This things happen daily and it’s not a ground to stress urself over."

Vee rejoices over marital advice

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija star had reacted to the kind of advice she got from a fan about marriage after she made a post about dating.

The reality star had stated that dating was scary as she tried to convince her fans that she was saying the truth.

She got a reaction from a fan who told her the best thing to do in her kind of situation, and she responded to the person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng