Actor Tobi Bakre had the attention of his fans after he shared how his wife, Anu, asks some kind of questions

He also shared the time of the day she asked the question and how baffled he felt and he shared it online

His fans laughed at his post and told the movie star that he must continue to assure his wife that he loves her

Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre, has revealed what his wife told him at midnight after she woke him up from sleep.

Tobi Bakre reveals what his wife did to him at midnight. Image credit: @tobibakre, @anu.bakre

Source: Instagram

The film star, who was a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, stated that his wife asked him to mention five things he likes about her.

In a tweet on X, he noted that he did not expect the question and he wondered if it was because she had given birth to two children for him.

Fans of the role interpreter told him that he should respond to the questions from his wife because she needs the words of affirmation regularly.

See Tobi Bakre's post below:

Fans react to Tobi Bakre's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Tobi Bakre's tweet below:

@Its_Olayinnka:

"Funniest thing I read today."

@LaDangy:

"Sir, after the trailer I just watched? The question is allowed oh."

@haryour_samuel:

"So that thing no dey end for inside relationship."

@AdaIbeh_AsaGil:

"You should write a book because of this tweet. Ordinary 5 things you are doing ntori Olorun. She should have asked for 20 sef, 5 per head."

@Godgift_001:

"You sef tell her wetin still make you like her after TWO children."

@Ummybee:

"You have to be specific sir. What are the 5 things you like about her."

@AkintoyeAdekemi

"You have to reassure her always and that's on period."

@cutiebiolami

"Reassure her everyday jare."

@A_bim_bim

"Will you tell her or not?"

Tobi Bakre speaks about his wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi shared the story of how he met his wife, Anu.

In a recent episode of the podcast "Tea with Tay," Bakre frankly discussed his personal life and marriage.

The movie raver further narrated the scenario that led him to his lovely wife and the new perception he has found in fatherhood.

