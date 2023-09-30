The BBNaija All Stars has no doubt been 10 weeks packed with drama and entertainment as the housemates brought their a-game seeing as it was their second time on the reality show.

The All Stars season no doubt had housemates with strong personalities and this led to a lot of them trending on multiple occasions.

Despite almost all of the housemates giving viewers something to talk about, some of them remained on people’s lips more than others.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at five BBNaija All Stars housemates who remained trending topics for long periods of time on the show.

1. Ike causing trouble on BBNaija All Stars:

BBNaija All Stars’ Ike who was originally a housemate during the Pepper Dem season showed a new side to him in the house. Ike became synonymous with trouble on the show and he was usually at the centre of conversations where plans to displace the female housemates were being had. He was also known to steal people’s coins and has been described by his co-stars as being erratic. Winning Head of House did not make Ike any cooler and his reign was marked with displays of him in fits of anger. Ike was also at the centre of one of the highlights of the season when he trashed his co-star, Ilebaye’s clothes to provoke her and lead to her disqualification. Despite all of these, Ike seemed to be greatly loved by fans and he was credited with giving them a show. However, he got evicted when he was nominated alongside other stronger housemates.

2. Ilebaye the small pepper:

Ilebaye is one BBNaija All Stars housemate who seemed to gain great fame after being barely known during her Level Up season. She went from being someone who evicted early on the Level Up season to being a finalist on All Stars, a show that had gathered bigwigs from different BBNaija seasons together. Ilebaye seemed to cause trouble both in the house and on social media. Her fellow co-stars had accused her of deliberately offending people while viewers believed she was being bullied in the house. Ilebaye was also at the centre of a lot of controversies on the show which led to her getting two strikes just a few weeks into the All Stars season. Some incidents on the show, such as when Tolani Baj yanked the duvet away from her body or when Ike trashed her clothes, kept her on the lips of many Nigerians.

3. Venita causing drama:

Venita is one housemate who is said to have utilised her time well in the BBNaija All Stars house. The actress who was originally on the Pepper Dem season showed more of herself this year. She was involved in a lot of heated fights with people and some netizens claimed she was a troublesome person. Venita’s relationship with Adekunle, a much younger housemate, also kept her in the news as fans debated whether their relationship was real or one-sided with many of them expressing doubts over Adekunle’s feelings for her.

4. Doyin the talker:

Doyin is one BBNaija All Stars housemate who contributed greatly to having viewers glued to their screens and also debating on social media. Her tumultuous friendship with Ilebaye often had fans wondering if they were being true to each other. Instances of Doyin also making mean comments about her fellow housemates and passing them off as jokes, also got her on people’s lips. Her epic exit from the show where she blasted her co-star Venita left many viewers excited for days especially because Venita did not have a chance to reply. BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, said that Doyin gave a show.

5. Seyi and his takes on women:

Seyi, a former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, came on the show as an unassuming player but as time went on, he started to catch the attention of many Nigerians. This was mostly because of the controversial statements he made about his co-stars. Seyi was known to often bring people’s parents into conversations whenever he wanted to express his displeasure. He was also described as a woman hater on social media after a comment he made about his sons ‘running trains’ on people’s daughters left people shocked. Seyi also managed to remain on the show for several weeks after he was saved by the jury on different occasions before his fans started rescuing him from the bottom position. His stay in the house sparked conversations about the jury method of evictions among other things.

While there were housemates who made the news occasionally for their antics on the show, such as Tolani Baj and Neo, some of their colleagues remained trending topics for longer periods and seemed to be at the centre of the BBNaija All Stars season.

