Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke took viewers and netizens by surprise with how she perceives her relationship with Pere

A viral video captured the moment when Mercy explained to Pere her thoughts on the closeness they share in the house

Pere responded by expressing his willingness to cherish their friendship on show and when they leave Biggie's house

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke has stated her intentions to friendzone Pere despite continuing to flirt with each other in the house.

A few days till the reality show's finale, these two have spent the last week getting to know each other.

However, a viral video captured that moment Mercy told Pere in a locker room talk that they were just friends, despite the sweet moments they have shared while on the show.

Describing their bond, she said:

"You see in this house, we are the last-standing friendship. If you lose this opportunity to be my friend, you're on your own".

Pere then told her he wouldn't waste the chance to be friends with her in the house, even though he initially disagreed with the friendzone.

Mercy went on to threaten Pere with Whitemoney's ability to beat him if he approached her outside the house.

Mercy's conversation with Pere sparks reactions online

Legiit.ng captured some of the hot takes online.

@fashemmy2010:

"Mercy is playing her game well... She want to grab some vote from Pere fans."

@stan_feelings:

"Were they ever in relationship? She seems out the seeming strong men and entangles with them to attract their support base."

@meenex_p:

"He don fall yakata, she is just holding the Back, nd the fact that he did not chase her first he went for water water yansh."

etimajonathan:

"Lolz! Basically, what she's looking for in a man is for him to allow her follow other men abi? I see! Nice one!"

homebee_:

"I sincerely think she's catching cruise with them guys."

odamiss:

"Oparator, I’ve not laughed in 3 days, I come online and see this video and burst out laughing Mercy and cruise."

Ilebaye reacts as Mercy Eke encourages her to undergo BBL surgery

Meanwhile, BBNaija Season 8 All Stars housemate Ilebaye has caught the admiration of viewers and netizens once more after she firmly dismissed a piece of advice from her co-star Mercy Eke.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok saw Mercy suggest that Ilebaye should consider having a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery to improve the appearance of her contours from behind.

The Gen Z Baddie stunned many with her candid view about body enhancement, stating reasons she wasn't comfortable with it.

