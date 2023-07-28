BBNaija All Stars’ housemates, Tolani Baj and Ilebaye’s recent exchange has caused an uproar on social media

In the early hours of July 28, videos made the rounds of Tolani Baj ordering Ilebaye out of the room after she stayed in the same bed as Neo

The viral videos sparked a series of reactions on social media with many netizens accusing Tolani of bullying Ilebaye and others claiming Baye was throwing herself on all the guys

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Tolani Baj, is now making headlines over her treatment of her younger co-star, Ilebaye.

Videos recently made the rounds on social media of the embarrassing moment Tolani ordered Ilebaye out of her room.

It all started when Ilebaye was cosying up to Neo under the duvet in his room with his bed beside Tolani’s own. She suddenly stood up and dragged the duvet off of their bodies and Ilebaye let out a scream in shock.

BBNaija All Stars: Nigerians accuse Tolani Baj of bullying Ilebaye after sending her out of the room. Photos: @tolanibaj, @ilebayeee

Tbaj then went ahead to order Ilebaye out of the room and said she was not going to let her sleep beside her. Not stopping there, she also raised a series of insults on the Gen-Z housemate’s head as she jeered at her while she walked out of the room.

“Go to your room! Go to your room! In fact, both of you get out. You’re not going to sleep next to me, okay out! Get out! Out this biitch!”

Tolani also called Ilebaye shameless and accused her of jumping from man to man for highlights.

See the viral video below:

Netizens blow hot as Tolani Baj orders Ilebaye out of the room after staying in same bed as Neo

Pengblack_girl:

“The name calling from Tolani Baj was random and so unnecessary. Like come onn!! There are other ways to express displeasure other than calling your fellow woman such distasteful names. Haba!”

callme_nahomiee:

“Honestly they Are really looking down on this girl . Most of this girls flirted on their season.. girls Angel flirted with most of the guys in the house on her season and she was the youngest but no one told her anything. It’s a game and big brother’s house is no one’s father’s house . If the guys are not complaining then who gave her the right to insult her and walk her out.”

Prizlessgift:

“I still will never agree with tolani approach to baye till Jesus comes cos wttf ?????????? Is the girl ur school daughter ??? Can she do that to mercy or ceec???? She really Dey look baye as tata.”

dewolafromisaleeko:

“Tolani’s approach was wrong but then Ilebaye should cut this nonsense she is doing ..she’s trying to get highlights the wrong way.”

Kween___mimi:

“Tola approach is wrong but Baye should stop hawking herself like gala in the house .. if it’s a strategy , it’s not working .. it’s disgraceful.. Kid chased her last night from his bed too.”

Vanilla_kenile:

“Na this is wrong on every level, don’t talk to her life she’s a child, tf.”

kendracole76:

“I just don't like the way they are intimidating ilebaye. Even if she's the youngest, tolanibaj was wrong and neo the snitching fool pretending as if he's innocent when he caused it all. Calling your fellow woman names when we all saw hers with prince. Madam never will I yet you did.”

Merita_baby:

“Why is Tolani triggered? Is neo her man or what? Everyone came into that house with a game plan. I blame Ilebaye for not standing up to her.”

Chekwube_o:

“I don’t understand some of the comments here, NO MATTER WHAT ilebaye does or how much she flirts or whatever, NOBODY deserves such ill treatment, why would you do that to a fellow housemate??? This is bullying. Wtff???”

kikkyberry:

“There’s no way you can clearly define what happened here other than bullying . I don’t care whether ilebaye jumps from one niigga to the other , you as a fellow housemate is in no position to bully someone like this . Taking the duvet off her , literally ordering her to leave the room , calling her hoee when she never for once insulted you ??? She must be outta her gaddamn mind to think what she did was okay !!”

Sh_oo_keth:

“They are bullying this lady.”

Oyin.raf:

“Dem no fit try this thing with Angel. She had her own fair share of *bu1ly!ng but she was always able to def€nd herself. Its nobody's business if she's jump!ng man to man. If e pain anybody, you sef jump.”

Source: Legit.ng