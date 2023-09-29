BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now clocked the new age of 30 to the joy of fans

The reality show star was seen being celebrated by her fellow housemates as she marked her new milestone age

According to Mercy, she has made history as the only BBNaija star to celebrate two birthdays while in the house

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke, recently celebrated her 30th birthday while still on the reality show.

The much-loved housemate turned the new age on September 29, 2023, and her colleagues in the house as well as her fans on social media celebrated her.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans celebrate as Mercy Eke clocks 30. Photos: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

To mark Mercy’s birthday, a series of lovely photos were posted on her official Instagram page. It appears the housemate was prepared to be a finalist seeing as she already posed with cakes for the birthday celebration.

The caption on the photos read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“3RD FLOOR. Happy Birthday Mercy Chinenyenwa Eke!!! The first to ever do it, history maker, Queen of Highlights, reality TV gold, child of grace!!!”

See the post below:

Mercy brags about making history with her birthday

A video made the rounds on social media of Mercy bragging about how she has made history on the BBNaija show by being the first housemate to mark two birthdays in the Big Brother house.

See the clip below:

Pere sings birthday song for Mercy

Mercy’s birthday excitement was contagious and her fellow housemates, Cross and Pere were seen celebrating with her. Pere took things up a notch by serenading her with a birthday song as she smiled in appreciation.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Mercy Eke celebrates 30th birthday in Big Brother’s House

Mercy’s 30th birthday celebration caused a social media buzz. A number of the housemates’ fans celebrated her with sweet messages while others shut down her claim of being the only BBNaija star to mark two birthdays on the show.

Read some of their comments below:

officialosas:

“Happy Birthday darling!!”

_tosinsilverdam:

“Happy birthday Lambo.”

honiebells007:

“Today is one of the most special days for one of the most astonishing celebrities of our time! Your essence has been a blessing to millions. May it be exemplary as long as you carry on and beyond. Happy Birthday mercy eke…(btw)did I just hear her mention my name that she knows I will be awake by now to wish her HBD? Luv u baby.”

Oma_glamour:

“To think they were awake waiting for 12am to wish her happy birthday cross set time with their microwave these guys.”

zinababs:

“Pere with the voice, thanks for singing for my queen. Happy birthday Mercy Eke ❤️.”

kayeriom_talks:

“Happy birthday lambo I wish you all the good things of life, above all I wish you 120m and more.”

pettykay233:

“Ewa Doyin did it first lol.”

dee_the_toughcookie':

“She is not the only housemate. Doyin celebrated her birthday in Biggy's house in 2022 and 2023.”

africanprince_goodson:

“She Said celebrating for the second time in the Big Brother house because also in 2019 she celebrated her birthday in the house...doyin and princess it's just once but her it's twice.”

itsyagirl_brie:

“Brooo Doyin had her birthday in the house during her season n this season too calm down mercy it’s not that deep.”

Mercy doesn’t stand a chance

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-BBN star Chizzy shared his thoughts on who is likely to win the BBNaija All Stars season.

It is no longer news that Mercy Eke has been seen as a tough competition for the housemates considering that she was the winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

However, BBN Level Up star, Chizzy, does not think Mercy stands a chance of winning for the second time. According to the businessman, Mercy might get to the end but she won’t win.

Source: Legit.ng