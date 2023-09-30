BBNaija All Stars evicted housemates Venita and Angel opened up about their individual experiences in the house

Venita in an interview with Legit.ng revealed she would be focusing on the creative industry while Angel was considering going to agriculture and writing a book

The two female reality stars also revealed the housemates they expect to emerge as the winner in the All Stars edition

Popular reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) entered its ultimate week with six finalists: Cross, Ilebaye, Cee C, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere left to battle for the grand prize of N120m.

In an interview with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, recently evicted housemates Venita Akpofure and Angel Smith named their favourite housemates whom they would love to see emerge winner, they also spoke on their plans, among others.

Favourite housemates to emerge winner

Venita, in her statement, revealed she was rooting for three housemates, Adekunle, Cee-C and Mercy Eke.

She said:

"Three housemates I am rooting for are Adekunle, Cee-C, and Mercy. They have played a good game, I don't know who is going to win."

Angel, on her part, threw her weight behind the three female housemates left on the show.

She said:

"I am rooting for Cee C, Mercy Eke, IIebaye."

Their relationships in the house

Venita, who made headlines over her relationship with Adekunle, shared how she made herself available for him to engage with as she was pretty open to him.

Speaking on their relationship being one-sided, Venita said:

"People deal with their feelings in different ways and have different ways of expressing them. I can't really speak on how he feels."

Angel, on her part, said her relationship with Soma in and outside the house was not strategic. She revealed she fell for him because he is smart.

She said:

"It was not strategic it was an unfair narrative. I and Soma were pretty similar, we had similar struggles, and it was easy to connect with him. I think he is smart."

Their plans

Venita said she was focused on getting behind the camera and taking up executive positions.

"Aside from movies, I am going to take more of an executive position in the creative industry," she revealed.

Angel revealed she would be venturing into Agriculture, among others.

"I am going to Agriculture, scriptwriting, and will write a book."

Their relationship with Mercy Eke

Venita, who was a fellow housemate with Mercy Eke on the Pepper Dem edition, said they only cared about each other as they were not close friends.

"We are not close friends, but we are two people who care about each other.

Angel revealed she and Mercy have a healthy relationship in and outside the house.

"We have a good friendship outside the house, she speaks to my mum," she said.

Venita reacts to claim of her being a mean girl

Doyin caused a stir after publicly tagging Venita as a mean girl before her eviction.

Venita, in her defence described it as a propanga, adding she didn't have a personal relationship with Doyin.

She said:

“People would react to propaganda that is pushed by someone. If I spent a lot of time with somebody, I can understand them coming out to say one or two things, but she was not somebody I spent time with in the house,” she told.

Why Angel returned to the house

Angel, who considered voluntary exit before her eviction, revealed she returned to the house because she wanted people to see the changes she had undergone.

She revealed that her hunger for success also played a role in why she returned as a housemate in the All Stars edition.

"I had to go through adulting, paying bills will make you eager to work and succeed, it was that hunger that took me to the house. I wanted people to see I have made changes, to see the new me in the house."

