BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, recently spoke about the ongoing BBNaija All Stars show with Legit.ng

The reality show star shared his hot take on how he believes Ilebaye will win the show because she has active fans

Chizzy also disclosed different reasons why he thinks Mercy will get to the finish line but she won’t win the show

The BBNaija All Stars show is now in its last days and it has remained a topic of discussion on social media as Nigerians talk about who the winner would be.

Just recently, Legit.ng caught up with BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, and he shared his thoughts on who he thinks will win the show and also who he supports to win.

BBNaija All Stars: Level Up star says Mercy can't win show over Ilebaye. Photos: @ilebayeee, @official_mercyeke, @chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

It is no longer news that Mercy Eke has been seen as a tough competition for the housemates considering that she was the winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

However, BBN Level Up star, Chizzy, does not think Mercy stands a chance of winning for the second time. According to the businessman, Mercy might get to the end but she won’t win.

Speaking further, he noted that her fellow finalist, Ilebaye, is a likely winner for the show. Chizzy explained that winning is not by having the most followers on social media because many of them may not be active voters. According to him, Ilebaye has had the fastest social media growth since she joined the show and many of them are voters.

Chizzy pointed out that some people might have millions of followers and some of them are already dead but still following them. He also declared his support for Ilebaye to win.

He said:

“I think Ilebaye will win, I don’t think Mercy stands a chance, she will reach the end but she will not win. Whitemoney just left, I told him it’s not about two million followers, are your two million followers voting? Are they just audio followers? I think Ilebaye has active followers, she was 150k and she’s now over 400k, the highest so far. Mercy might be 2 million o, but I’m saying the person that has the highest followership right now, and those ones are active. Some people’s followers don die sef you go see them still dey follow you, so I think Baye stands the chance to win, I also support her to win.”

