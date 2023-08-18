The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star season is beginning to serve up some of the intense drama many pay so much attention to it as Ike declares war on his ex-lover Mercy Eke

A controversial audio conversation where Ike could be heard telling another housemate, Doyin, about his plans to sabotage every opportunity of Mercy Eke winning the All-star show leaks

The leaked conversation has sparked serious reactions online as fans of the 2019 BBNaija winner threaten to get Ike kicked off the show

There's been a major buzz on social media after an audio conversation of BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema telling his colleague Doyin his plans to do everything in his power to make Mercy Eke doesn't win the All-Star show.

Ike and Mercy were lovers during the 2019 season when the latter emerged winner of the show, and the former was an evicted finalist.

Photos of BBNaija ex-lovers Ike and Mercy Eke trends after the former declared war on the latter. Photo credit: @iam_ikeonyema/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Onyema, during his conversation with Doyin, noted that Mercy Eke's win in 2019 was supposed to be his, and she stole that moment from him.

I will sabotage her to the end - Ike declares war on his ex

During the conversation, Doyin told Ike that his loss wasn't Mercy's fault and he needed to deal with his PTSD of losing the 2019 money to his lover.

However, Ike doubled down, noting that he would rather die than see Mercy win the All-Star show and from here on, all he would do is find ways to sabotage his ex-lover's chances of winning.

All of this comes after Ike's hatchet plan to get Ilebaye disqualified by littering the house with her clothes.

Listen to the leaked audio conversation below:

See how netizens reacted to Ike's plan to get Mercy disqualified

@caxxie_:

"This Ike behaves like an ex-convict."

@realopeolofin:

"Lowkey we have men like this plenty o. A woman’s strength gives them restless night they can’t come to terms with a woman having more than them."

@iam_blecare:

"Week one, Ike's fans complained Mercy was making Ike feel uncomfortable by ignoring him, they were everywhere including Facebook crying and then Ike goes to mention about Mercy's buts and Mercy got pissed and revealed Ike was a dirty human being and later Ike apologized and Mercy with a good heart accepted not knowing Ike's only mission in the house is to sabotage Mercy and not to win. Everything Ike has been doing including throwing Ilebaye's stuff are all geared towards not letting Mercy win by any means."

@ciarakosy:

"If care is not taken, he will be evicted this Sunday."

@ciara:

"The only reason he stayed long then was because of Mercy."

@official_mcpearl:

"He said he can’t control his emotions! Disaster loading! Someone’s future husband o! God forbid."

@sparkleshoesandbags:

"You see why I said drop your emotions aside and enjoy the game. . Una dey abuse. Ilebaye is playing a game, Ike is playing a game. All of them."

@s_jay4735:

"Lwkm....This guy suppose go register for Yabaleft..e say d 30Million na em own??...Frodd wey no win anything but steady grinding n now has more than 30M with running business.."

Source: Legit.ng