The video of a conversation between BBNaija All Stars Adekunle and his colleague IIebaye has surfaced online

In the video, Adekunle was asking IIebaye when she did her NYSC, but she was confused about the date and state where she served

She was later accused of lying about her record since she wasn't sure of the date and her primary place of assignment

A conversation between BBNaija All Stars housemates Adekunle Olopade and IIebaye Odiniya has generated reactions on social media.

In the video, Adekunle asked IIebaye some questions about her NYSC. He asked to know the year and state IIebaye served, but she couldn't give him the correct answer.

BBNaija: Adekunle accuses IIebaye of lying about the year she did NYSC Photo Credit @iIebayeee/@officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

BBNaija All Stars IIebaye is confused about her NYSC record

BBNaija IIebaye can not remember when and where she had her National Youth Service Corp, NYSC. In a conversation with her fellow housemate, she couldn't say the year she served after graduating.

Adekunkle asked her the year she graduated and the year she served. She said she finished in 2020 and served in 2021, but Adekunle quickly reminded her there was a lockdown during that year. She became confused and covered her mouth.

Reactions as IIebaye lied about the date she served

The video of the conversation between BBNaija All Stars Adekunle and IIebaye has generated reactions online. Legit.ng captured some of the responses.

@user2908449554847:

"Even if she lie I like her like that."

@Adannadoris73:

"She is not lieing."

@vanessafelix:

"Ah una nor de see Wetin adekule de try talk God."

@user2022454819306:

"Degree or degree we stil vote for Baye."

@user7796613697456:

"baye doesn't keep count, she served."

akosuabritas:

"Tsww. Go to her page and see her picture."

@Ellascollections:

"Why do you guys Constantly want her to be wrong or fail... abeg make Una rest you guys really took advantage of her Age."

@Lucas Bobby:

"Remember there was also Covid 19 lockdown for one year."

@user5830991318151:

"I beg make I heard word.."

@Chef L:

"Keep voting Ilebaye . keep voting for humanity!!!! Keep voting for excellence."

BBNaija All Stars Adekunle becomes head of the house

Legit. ng had previously reported that BBNaija All Stars Adekunle was made the first head of the house a few months ago.

He emerged as the HOH after completing the task Biggie gave them in the shortest time compared to other housemates.

The task was a memorisation game. The housemates were to open each of the 20 boxes to know what was under it. They were also told to pick envelopes from buckets and given 60 seconds to pick out an identical pair of what was in their envelopes from the boxes they previously opened.

Source: Legit.ng