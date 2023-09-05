BBNaija All Stars Venita and her love interest Adekunle sparked left netizens and viewers gushing over their antics on the show

The Nollywood actress took it upon herself to hang Adekunle's immunity card for the week on his wardrobe, so that other housemates could see it

However, it was noted that during this week's Head of House games, Adekunle and Whitemoney picked two different house cards that brought a new twist to the game

BBNaija All Stars Venita sparked controversy online, after she assisted her partner Adekunle to show off his immunity card to other housemates.

After the recent Head of House (HOH) games on Monday, September 4, Adekunle and Whitemoney received different cards, adding a new twist to the show.

BBNaija All Stars Venita helps Adekunle to display his immunity card Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @officialadekunleolooade

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney's card unexpectedly stated that whoever picked it up would be evicted this week, while Adekunle picked the usual immunity card to protect him from this week's nominations for eviction.

Venita took the bold step of taping Adekunle's immunity card to his wardrobe, so that other housemates could be reminded daily of his luck.

See the video below

BBNaija All Stars Venita's move sparks reactions online

This unexpected move made by the actress immediately sparked hilarious debate among candidates and viewers.

See their comments below:

@DafeJosephjnr1:

"Lowkey happy she wud excape this week."

@klintzeal_mix:

"She and Doyin dey go house dis weekend."

@PrimeQuote_:

"Mother and child wey dey gimme joy."

@philip_chibuike:

"That's why she's called Atarodo and Tatashe"

@Om_Om_7:

"Venita is actually a soft women. I never liked her before this show, even adekunle. But I'm beginning to like both of them now. Challenges can really make someone look bad, but with the right people around such people, you begin to see the good in them."

@AbimolaAjewole:

"Na him first win immunity?abi what’s this drama about."

@queenadeola07:

"Wahala for who no love this two."

Venita accuses Seyi of lying about her to Adekunle

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure was spotted in tears after hearing that Seyi had been allegedly feeding her love interest, Adekunle, bad information about her.

Venita wept in the dressing room with Kim Oprah on Sunday morning, September 3, about Adekunle's unexpected behavioural shift towards her.

The two had confessed their connection on last Sunday's eviction show when the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked them about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng