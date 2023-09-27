Big Brother Naija Sheggz has shared the details of what drove him to remain in a devoted relationship with Bella

The beauty influencer showed off her naturally endowed body recently, and her man couldn't help but point out that it was his

Sheggz's message, which has now gone viral, had netizens gushing over the lovebirds

BBNaija Bella Okagbue and her lover, Sheggz Olusemo, left many drooling online after reaffirming their love for each other.

The beauty influencer shared a video of an advert she made for ladies' inner wears, showing off her naturally well-chiselled body.

BBNaija Bella & Sheggz shower admiration on each other Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Sheggz couldn't help but compliment her in the comments section, to which Bella gave a sweet response, stating that all her physical assets were for him.

Sheggz wrote …

"They'll still ask me why I decided to leave the streets; the answer is obv Bella".

In reaction to the comment, Bella replied:

“@sheggzolusemo all yours, Daddy❤️”.

See their post below:

BBNaija Bella and Sheggz's conversation sparks reactions

Bella and Sheggz, who met in BBNaija house, have continued to wax stronger in their relationship. Their latest display had netizens dropping different comments.

cantstressme_1:

"Osheeeeyyyy. When you’re proud of your significant other, it SHOWS."

adamdimeji:

"When they told you it won’t work out, don’t listen to them. Bella and are good example."

smallchopsacademy:

"This love that everybody is doing, is it sweet?."

vitameen_b:

"The ship we never saw sailing !!! The onikoyi of ikoyi land I love them."

choice_mommy:

"Awwww my Shella❤️❤️❤️❤️. This is our premium ship that haters underrated."

its__rayomi:

"Love wey dey make person smile and blush."

bettysylmich:

"This couple na top notch o, the love they have for each other is so tangible, to think people had a lot to say about them. The most strong-willed intentional ship, I pray they get married, I’d like to be invited sha. Who knows them? Pls I’m begging for an invite."

Source: Legit.ng