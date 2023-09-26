A video of Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Kwam1)'s 102-year-old mom stepping out to join in the coronation ceremony of her son trends

In the viral clip making the rounds online, the 102-year-old woman was seen dancing vigorously as drummers surrounded her

The veteran's mum was unable to attend his chieftaincy title at the Alaafin of Oyo's palace years back due to health constraints

Veteran Nigerian Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate, finally gets coronated today, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, as the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebuland.

Kwam 1 recently left seclusion (Ilete), where he spent seven days in preparation for his coronation.

Photos of Kwam1 and his 102-year-old mother at his chieftaincy ceremony. Photo credit:@goldmynetv/@kingwasiuayindemarshal

However, K1's 102-year-old mum has stolen the show as clips of her arriving at the coronation ground go viral.

May we be alive to see our children's successes

Videos of Kwam1's mum dancing vigorously, whining, twisting and shaking her waist have sparked reactions online.

Recall that the singer's mum couldn't attend his chieftaincy coronation some years back in Oyo state because of health issues. But this mama came prepared as she celebrated with her son.

Watch clips of mama dancing below:

Fans react to video of Kwam1's mum dancing

Kwam 1 Celebrates His New Chieftaincy Title, Drops a New Song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwam1 dropped a new song to celebrate his chieftaincy as Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebuland.

K1 de Ultimate was appointed as the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu after his predecessor, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of the Nigerian bank FCMB, passed away.

Otunba Subomi Balogun was the Olori Omo Oba for nearly two decades before he died earlier this year.

