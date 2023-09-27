Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye, wowed her fans recently after she confidently declined a suggestion from her co-star, Mercy Eke

In a video circulating on TikTok, Mercy advised Ilebaye to contemplate undergoing a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery to enhance her appearance

The Gen Z Baddie stunned many with her candid view around the body enhancement, stating reasons she wasn't comfortable with it

BBNaija Season 8 All Stars housemate Ilebaye has caught the admiration of viewers and netizens once more after she firmly dismissed a piece of advice from her co-star Mercy Eke.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok saw Mercy suggest that Ilebaye should consider having a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery to improve the appearance of her contours from behind.

BBNaija All Stars Ilebaye turns down Mercy Eke's suggestion on BBL

Source: Instagram

However, to everyone's surprise, the Gen Z baddie rejected the offer and expressed her fears.

She stated that if she underwent such a procedure, it would make her uncomfortable whenever she decided to wear short clothes.

See the video below

BBNaija Ilebaye and Mercy Eke's conversation spark reactions

Ilebaye's opinion about BBL immediately ignited a wave of discussion from netizens.

See their comments:

Jane:

Baye them go use am against you sey you dey trigger them oh.”

user9002143274209:

“I trust mercy to change the statement.”

Jaq JJ:

“‎My bby is proud of her body parts she’s a natural girl I love that.”

love:

"‎God forbid oo few months later you will go and do phyna’s type.”

Unapologetically~Moho:

“Baye they will now claim you are triggering them.”

mokele:

‎I love her shape, tone more with gym baye you will in trouble, they will say you triggered them.”

Ilebaye over Mercy Eke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an exclusive interview with BBNaija season 7 housemate Chizzy, where he shared reasons why he thinks Ilebaye is likelier to emerge winner of the All-Stars show ahead of Mercy Eke.

Chizzy noted that Ilebaye has more active fans and voters than Mercy Eke.

He also noted that since the All-Stars show kicked off, no other housemate has had the kind of social media growth/influencer Ilebaye got.

Source: Legit.ng