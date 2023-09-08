BBNaija All Stars’ parrot has now caused a huge clash on the reality show with some housemates at loggerheads

Angel and Neo were recently engaged in a messy war of words after the parrot revealed what he had told Doyin

The fight between Angel and Neo went viral on social media and fans of the show shared their candid thoughts

The BBNaija All Stars’ parrot has finally delivered on its mission to cause drama between the housemates after one of its recent revelations led to a fight on the show.

After weeks of silence, the parrot finally regained its voice and spilled a conversation Doyin was having with someone about what Neo had told her about nominations.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react to Neo and Angel's fight after parrot spilled what he said. Photos: theangeljbsmith, @neo_akpofure, @bigbronaija

It was revealed that Neo had told Doyin that he heard Angel and Soma talking about putting her up for possible eviction but she didn’t believe it. It was also disclosed that Doyin said that during ‘Pardon Me’ she was running around to help Angel get pardoned even when her friends weren’t doing it for her.

Immediately after the parrot’s disclosure, Angel started to call Neo a liar and claimed that she never said what he attributed to her. Neo however continued to insist that she did and Angel asked him to swear with his life but he only explained that he heard her call Doyin. Angel retorted by asking if he heard her say she was going to nominate her.

See the video of what the parrot said below and Angel’s reaction:

Angel and Neo’s fight later moved from the general lounge to the locker room where they continued to blast each other. At a point, Soma had to come between them after they got too close to each other and things looked like they could get physical.

See the video below:

Reactions as Angel and Neo fight over what parrot spilled

Angel and Neo’s fight soon became a trending topic online with fans sharing their hot takes. Some of them claimed Neo talks too much while others said Angel is also guilty of using ‘ship’ for strategy like she said Neo was doing.

Read some of their comments below:

iamnourish:

“Angel get sense and smart pass u neo 1m times.”

Humuz2010:

“Neo you can call Angel any thing but certainly not d…mb .”

sunky_ola:

“Didn’t like how soma shoved neo Away.... like bro what’s your business..... if it was outside they’ll fight man to man.”

thesweetness05:

“All these females be charging at men in an argument cos they know nobody wants to be labelled a violent woman bitter on National TV...ok o! One day outside the house and without security I hope y'all don't jam mad people. Ire oo!”

miri_honey:

“Not Neo calling angel dumb…like brooo you wish.”

vk_luxe_:

“Na everyday Biggie go Dey check Bp.”

iam_karl3x:

“Neo and cheap gossips today him enta one chance u wan dent Wetin dem catch u . Angel for burst him head sha.”

rejoice__xo:

“Wait ohhh, is Angel not in a relationship with Ayo outside the house or is she not also using ship as strategy, Abi what sort of Irony is this. Anyways please drag that Neo very well .”

nefertiti___000:

“Them go nominate parrot for possible eviction next week on God.”

bubu_nwosu_:

“Neo talks a lot.”

Omashola likes Doyin to Big Brother's parrot

BBNaija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, has once again entertained netizens with his conversations with his co-star, Doyin.

Just recently, Omashola said that Doyin looked very much like Big Brother’s parrot. This came after the bird spilled some juicy conversations the housemates had about their co-stars.

After the ensuing drama, Omashola made it clear that Doyin even looked like the parrot and that there was no difference between them.

Source: Legit.ng