BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, has now shared her side of the story concerning her issues with her co-star, Phyna

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Chichi revealed the effects of Phyna’s claims against her

According to Chichi, she left the reunion show a depressed a miserable person and she would make sure to see her lawsuit against Phyna to the end

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, has now spoken on her N100 million lawsuit against her co-star and former friend, Phyna.

Recall that Chichi announced that she would be taking Phyna to court for defaming her after their controversial BBNaija Reunion episode aired.

In a new development, Chichi has now shared her side of the story with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on his show.

The reality TV star spoke on a lot of things including how she had a tough upbringing and even experienced things that a girl child should never go through. According to her, she has never gotten any more she didn’t work for apart from her BBNaija fans who gave her gifts.

Speaking on Phyna’s comments about her during the reunion show, Chichi said that Phyna said so many untrue things about her such as her having kids and being married and even poisoning her friend.

In her words:

“You were asked a question and you’re just supposed to respond to the question, why do you have to go saying ‘oh your mama die, you have silicon in your brains and booobs, why do you have to go that far? And the last time I checked, I never told you I had silicon, there’s a difference between silicon and BBL, then going that far to say many things that are untrue, even people posting online that I poisoned my friend, she even went as far as saying I have kids, I was married, ah! So many demeaning things about me, it was crazy.”

According to Chichi, she was very depressed after the BBNaija Reunion show and she even stayed away from social media for a long time because of it.

I’m going to see it to the end - Chichi on N100m lawsuit

Also during Chichi’s chat with Chude, she vowed to see her issues with Phyna to the end in court. According to her, her co-star is free to say whatever she wants on the reunion show but cannot later use her social media platforms to also defame her.

Not stopping there, the reality show star said that after the reunion she was miserable and she felt she only went there to render her life and her brand useless.

She said:

“People were like, Chichi you shouldn’t have gone that far and all that, I don’t care about what you went to the reunion to say, you might say it because you want to just pull me down or you feel like you want to hurt me but your Snapchat or your Instagram is not BBNaija reunion, so using those platforms to defame me is a no no. This thing is something I’m going to see to the end. After the reunion I was in a miserable state because I felt like I just went there to be destroyed or to be rendered useless, my life, my brand, my everything.”

Reactions as Chichi speaks on N100m lawsuit against Phyna

Chichi’s interview with Chude raised a lot of mixed emotions from netizens. Some of them shared their hot takes online.

Read some of their comments below:

ozy_1225:

“Chichi God got u ,u no be the first and u know go be the last . Dust up and move ,you are a child of grace.”

nadzimbiri:

“For someone who did psychology, can vividly see that this gal is playing victim..she a not answering questions .”

nk3chie:

“Chi chi’s story saddens me. I am honestly rooting for her. I pray she attains success and finds love and peace ❤️.”

desire_baby2:

“That’s why I find it hard to make friends because na your secret them go use abuse you be it your past or present my gender sabi that thing too much I love chichi so much if not for anything I love her calm spirit fr ❤️.”

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

“Why I feel she's lying, and just clout chasing, because this reality stars can do anything to remain relevant. ✌.”

christiana.uju:

“Chichi what did you say to Phyna on the first day of reunion that made her reply to you in that manner pls stop looking for pity cos you're not innocent.”

