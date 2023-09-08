BBNaija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, recently had fans rolling with laughter over how he described his co-star, Doyin

After the Big Brother house got heated up over some of the conversations the parrot had leaked, Omashola said Doyin looked like the bird

Omashola did this after Doyin was involved in the two leaked conversations and his description of her caused an online buzz

BBNaija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, has once again entertained netizens over his recent conversations with his co-star, Doyin.

Just recently on the show, Omashola said that Doyin looked very much like Big Brother’s parrot.

This came after the bird had spilled some juicy conversations the housemates had about their co-stars. Interestingly, Doyin was involved in the two of the spilled gist.

The leaked conversation from the parrot led to heated fights between Doyin and Kim Oprah as well as Angel and Neo. The parrot spilled secret also got one of the housemates, Pere, crying over what was said about him.

After the drama that ensued, Omashola made it clear that Doyin even looked like the parrot and that there was no difference between them.

In his words:

“See your face, see the parrot face, no difference, with your beak wey be like bird mouth.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Omashola likens Doyin to Big Brother’s parrot

Omashola’s description of Doyin looking like the house parrot amused many fans of the show on social media with some of them even agreeing with him. Read some of their comments belonancy_phil:

“Doyin na radio without battery... Cho cho cho cho cho .”

carphy_flinks:

“But no lies! Doyin and the parrot look alike true true....Omashola na werey lol,I LOVE HIM.”

sis_j_c_a:

“She kuku carry face stand with the parrot ....you can't shame us...we leave shame for house.”

leee__leee__m:

“He didn't lie , Doyin sha the worst will be reunion , Doyin has alot to defend cz she has said alot like a whole lot .”

I_gzelle:

“Doyin na female parrot. Sholzy na male parrot. Case closed. .”

official_tee_guant_:

“Had it been it was Doyin that made this kind of derogatory remarks about Omashola, some people would have been throwing shades at Doyin, lol, well I think my baby is the one single handedly carrying the show, because if she's not there, whose name will you keep mentioning? Y'all should continue keeping Doyin's name on your lips.”

_precious_obi:

“Obviously she does Biggie self no suppose put that parrot therehe for just hire doyin.”

Sawiiiteee_:

“ true na, she too dey talk, and she’ll justify it by saying, everyone talks in this house . Ilebaye wey no dey gossip, no be human being.”

Mercy gets strike for microphone infringement

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke, simply known as Mercy, has been given a strike for violating the house's microphone and whispering rules.

The 'Pepper Dem Gang' Season 4 superstar was struck by Biggie on Thursday evening, September 7, 2023.

Biggie warned Mercy that two more strikes would exclude her from the show, if she wasn't careful.

