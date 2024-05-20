A lady showed her skillful nature as she made her prom dress in a few days in a crochet pattern

She showed a video of herself making the pink crochets in different roses and she placed them neatly on a table

After she was done assembling the outfit, it looked lovely on her and she combined it with a colourful hairstyle

A lady Sarah displayed her talent as she made a pink crochet dress for her prom party and it looked lovely on her.

A lady looks beautiful in her crochet dress. Image credit: @that_crochet_gurl00

Source: Instagram

In a video, she held her knitting pin and the pink crochet thread and she made various rose designs and kept them accordingly. She noted that it cost her $60 (N89,700) to make the outfit.

When she (@that_crochet_gurl00 on Instagram) was done with the roses, she fixed them in a neatly arranged pattern on the plain knitted pattern.

The full apparel was an off-shoulder crochet dress with a roses design and a long jacket that had more roses on it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She combined her outfit with a colourful hairstyle as she attended her prom party looking like a diva.

See the video below:

Netizens hail the lady's creativity

Some Instagram users were in awe of the lady's ability to make her crochet dress in three days and they gave her accolades. See some of their reactions below:

@illamadi.tv:

"Now, she just needs to crochet a limo to pick her up!"

@itskaii:

"And that right there ladies and gentlemen is black girl magic."

@the_realist_gaza1:

"Beautiful but needs to be supported at the chess area."

@yaardiegurl:

"Big flex."

@nnvisage:

"The hair overpowered the dress, but great job. This is beautiful."

@moss_on_the_floor:

"Real question is it hard to keep that up with all the roses on the skirt? Being a fiber artist myself I just know that’s a heavy dress."

@collective.crochet20:

"My question is- did you sleep at all cuz girl, my whole self would not have been able to."

@cicada_reikiandwellness:

"3 days? Wow! Amazing! Well done!"

Woman making crochet bags reveals her plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that a creative South African lady is putting a lot of effort into her small business and crochets beautiful jerseys, bags, and skirts amongst other things.

After being unemployed for a long time, Nangamso Bana decided to take matters into her own hands and started a creative hustle.

Now, the young entrepreneur grinds hard and hopes to build her mother a house after her business has grown.

Source: Legit.ng