The Big Brother Naija All Stars parrot has once again divulged some delicate conversations in the house this week.

The life-size statue revealed a conversation between Doyin and an unnamed housemate where she expressed her dismay at knowing that Angel put her up for nomination.

BBNaija All Stars parrot caused Angel, Neo and Doyin to quarrel Credit: @officialdoyin, @neo_akpofure, @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the parrot's disclosure, Doyin mentioned that Neo told her that Angel and another housemate had decided to nominate her.

Expressing her disappointment at Neo's information, she recounted how she pleaded for Angel's Pardon Me at one point on the show.

Angel, however, confronted Neo about what he relayed to Doyin as soon as the parrot concluded its speech.

Neo maintained that that was what she said, and Angel did not hesitate to unleash her anger on him.

See the video of Biggie's parrot disclosing Doyin's conversation

See the video of Angel and Neo arguing:

BBNaija All Stars parrot stirs reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

morounranti123:

"Thank God my baye is not involved in anywaybut Neo lied on angel,I watched that scene."

iamchinnytoyin:

"This parrot will be the end of this housemates oooo. See wahala ."

amarachifavour6:

"Why are they shouting, is anything wrong with putting someone up, last time I checked this is a game for Christ sake, or she(doyin)didn’t put anyone up."

kazashim__:

"Not ilebaye asking the parrot if she’s not involved ba."

kum3333:

"Parrot don scatter house."

oyin_kay:

"Why is Angel overreacting???....you didn't say you were going to nominate doyin ...but you ended up nominating her....which one con worse pass."

Tolani Baj reveals secret to the reality TV show

Evicted BBNiaja All Stars housemate Tolanibaj has finally allowed fans and netizens to get a glimpse of her experience on the reality TV show.

The beauty model allegedly refused to grant interviews with the traditional media outlets that reached out to her.

Tolani Baj admitted she wanted to be "selfish" with her time, not wake up early or wear cosmetics for a week, and granting interviews.

However, in a recent update, she candidly shared her insight on what it takes to emerge victorious in the reality programme, her fight with CeeC and Ilebaye.

Source: Legit.ng