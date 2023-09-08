Big Brother Naiaj All Stars Pere confessed his strong urge to give Doyin three slaps in light of the recent parrot revelation

BBNaija All Stars Pere told Cross and Kim Oprah that he was tempted to give Doyin three slaps following the recent parrot episode in the house.

Legit.ng reported that the military general cried uncontrollably after the life-size statue revealed the conversation Doyin had about him with CeeC and Mercy.

BBNaija All Stars Pere expresses anger for Doyin Credit: @pereegibiofficial, @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

The parrot disclosed that Doyin referred to him as a weakling, although she came up to refute that that wasn't what she called him

Pere threatens to slap Doyin

In a recent conversation with Kim and Cross, Pere disclosed that he would have reacted differently to Doyin if he was a girl.

Pere siad: "If I were a girl, I would've slapped Doyin three times and leave this house, cause I'm a guy, there are certain things I can't do."

See the video

Pere's assertion sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the hot takes below:

@johnrea57213957:

"They won’t let it rest because she’s also talking about people, so gossip shouldn’t be an issue in biggie’s house.""

@Snooww001:

"She have the right to keep talking about it because they all pushed the blame on her."

@lostboy__01:

"If You want Doyin out of the #BBNaijaAlIStars House this Sunday, Like this tweet!"

@sedoo_ukeh:

|See Kim o, she sef get mouth d talk Abeg make u do come d go house!"

@amaligoodness:

"Chai Doyin see what you have brought on yourself. When you talk too much you open up yourself to nasty comments like this. That being said, Pere is very silly."

@faiiryss:

"General isonu, my brother you can’t do sht go and sit somewhere tsw."

Omashola likes Doyin to Big Brother's parrot

BBNaija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, has once again entertained netizens with his conversations with his co-star, Doyin.

Recently, Omashola said that Doyin looked very much like Big Brother’s parrot. This came after the bird spilled some juicy conversations the housemates had about their co-stars.

After the ensuing drama, Omashola made it clear that Doyin even looked like the parrot and that there was no difference between them.

Source: Legit.ng