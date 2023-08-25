BBNaija All Stars housemates, Adekunle and Venita, have continued to make headlines over their ‘ship’ in the house

Just recently, the housemates gathered outside for their pool party and Adekunle and Venita was caught kissing in a corner

The video went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens who spoke about their relationship

BBNaija All Stars’ couple, Adekunle and Venita, have caused an online buzz for the umpteenth time over their relationship.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the housemates dressed up in their lovely swimwears as they all gathered outside for their pool party.

A video made the rounds online showing the different sights from the party and how things went down. One thing that caught the attention of fans was a part of the video showing Adekunle and Venita kissing in a corner.

Fans react as BBNaija's Adekunle and Venita hide to kiss during pool party.

The couple were only barely visible as Adekunle grabbed Venita’s backside while they shared a very steamy kiss in the dark corner.

Reactions as Adekunle and Venita are caught kissing in corner

The viral pool party video soon became a trending topic because of Adekunle and Venita’s steamy kiss. A number of netizens had funny reactions to it. Some of them wondered why they needed to hide to share a kiss.

Read some of their comments below:

memunatumina:

“Baye nor they hide for kiss . Grandma they hide ooooh.”

umar.0100_:

“Ade & venita I love them .”

_bojan_xx:

“Ade squeezing that small yansh like agege bread.”

mzmeemee1:

“But why adults go dey hide to kiss?”

sparkleshoesandbags:

“Why them dey hide? Ade and venita. See her small yansh.”

adekunlesfanbase:

“ Bad Boy Deks is badding lmao.”

tish_fan_no_1:

“My Adenita oooo,awwww am blushing for them ❤️.”

omalicha_peter23:

“Two criminals,Venita is a mother now I understand why she doesn’t wanna Kiss him in public.”

spicymami.__:

“My adenita.”

moo__rel:

“Adekunle don comot him hand from 120m . Na venita be him price now.”

jenchwell_luxuryhair:

“See how bad boy decks grabbed Venny baby's bumbum.”

chileshe_chipo13:

“Bad boy deks is enjoying .”

damibaby___:

“No be adekunle again. Na woman wrapper. He don lose focus.”

big___izz:

“No be the venita wen dey look Baye and Cross kiss with disgust be this so wen dem Dey squeeze her yansh join.”

Ike claims Adekunle has been stealing food for Venita

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ike, one of the personalities on the show, has revealed an immoral act his other colleagues have been up to lately to Biggie.

During his recent diary session with Biggie, Ike noted that some of his house colleagues were stealing food from the kitchen and hoarding it.

Ike also revealed that Adekunle, Neo, Angel, and Whitemoney were all culprits of food stealing. However, he noted that Adekunle's case was unique because he is "in a ship" and has to steal for himself and his family. He also called Venita a glutton.

