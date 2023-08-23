Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star housemate Ike has got people talking online with his recent diary session with Biggie

Ike, during his latest diary session, revealed to Biggie that some housemates had been stealing and hoarding food in the house

He specifically called out Adekunle, Angel, Whitemoney and Neo as the biggest culprits involved in the food pilfering going on in Biggie's house

As housemates of the Big Brother Naija house enter the show's fifth week, more chaos and drama seem to be building up.

Ike, one of the controversial personalities on the show, has revealed an immoral act that his other colleagues have been up to lately to Biggie.

During his recent diary session with Biggie, Ike noted that some of his colleagues in the house have been stealing food out of the kitchen and hoarding them.

Adekunle has been stealing to feed Venita - Ike

Ike revealed during the session that people like Adekunle, Neo, Angel, and Whitemoney were all culprits of food stealing.

However, he noted that Adekunle's case is special because he is in a "ship" and has to steal for himself and his family. Ike also described Venita as a glutton.

Watch Ike's diary session where he spoke about all the food thieves in the house:

See the reactions that Ike's comments stirred online

@sparkleshoesandbags:

"Is it that most Nigerians can't recognize smartness and Intelligence? Ike is playing a great game. I see why we vote like that during election. So sad."

@_tami_heart:

"Ike is the clown of the house."

@jackson_kingggg:

"Ike sabi dis game no."

@falon_maurer:

"Biggie calm down which one be feed his family again."

@kemihalima11:

"Ike on colos every minute."

@gbilzz:

"Ike Dey give us the content."

@ebusbabe:

"Agbaya nii big brother."

@neyyoosha:

"Operation feed the poor."

@she_z_becky:

"Who else also heard wen he said frood nd mercy had a fight because of the kiss btw mercy nd kiddwaya? Omo I'm shocked nd not shocked at d same tym. I've always knew something fishy was going on btw mercy nd Frood aside d brother & sister love dey re showing us. Na Frodd wife I pity Sha."

@d.io2020:

"Great King Ike. Content master."

