Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star couple Adekunle and Venita served the fans serious drama as the lovers got into a nasty fight

Venita, in a viral clip, was seen slamming Adekunle for humiliating her in front of the other housemates

However, hours after the fight, Adekunle was seen in another video with Soma, Neo, Pere and Angel singing and dancing, begging Venita to allow her love interest to sleep in her bed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One of the fans' favourite couples on the BBNaija All-Star show, Venita and Adekunle, recently survived a dangerous storm that seemed set to destroy their relationship.

The couple trended online as clips of Venita lashing out at Adekunle in the garden went viral. In the clip, she noted that her love interest humiliated her in front of the other housemates.

Clip of moment Adekunle and Venita fighting. Other housemates dance to placate Vee's anger. Photo credit: @lifeafterbbnaija/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Adekunle, in the clip, was seen speaking to CeeC while also responding to Venita's verbal onslaught.

Adekunle recruits Soma, Neo, Pere and Angel to help dance for Venita

Hours after Adekunle was bashed, he was seen in another clip with four other housemates singing one of Davido's songs and dancing to soften Venita's anger and for her to allow her love interest to sleep next to her in bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment Venita and Adekunle got into a fight:

See the moment Pere, Neo, Angel and Soma all danced for Venita:

See how fans reacted

@iverins_thriftstore:

"I challenge anyone here to point me to a rule book that states the stage one can be shamed for their age or called old."

@monalisa_cyprian:

"Angel and soma usually have misunderstandings but they won't behave like dis, las las age isn't maturity."

@gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"She’s t-x!c and .draining. Pure .narcissistic .personality. If they had any issues as lovers,can’t she have some level of likeness when dealing with it?"

@joy.sagoe20:

"This one na husband and wife mata."

@prettywomenhub:

"Its the housemates that caused this sha, always yabbing adekunle that He's a toyboy, where as Venita treats him like a king, and age difference also."

@debisijosh:

"Venita na agbero on a norms.. She go dey shout like persin wey dem put pepper for hìn ya nsh."

@censgel27:

"Adekunle is soooo wrong. He was only upset because he thought he's gonna go home. But this is fun."

@queenmhimi:

"Adekunle why you self no go sleep house last night."

@officialperrykings:

"Let’s be realistic undermining anything you as a man you shouldn’t let anyone define your relationship..."

@ivybabylove:

"Adekunle y you self go sleep outside matrimony home."

Fans of Adekunle react to his love affair with Venita as clip of her feeding him trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans of famous reality TV star Adekunle Olopade took to social media to criticise him for his recent antics on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star show.

Many supporters of Adekunle reacted to a clip of him of his love interest, Venita, feeding him like a baby.

Some fans couldn't help but slam Adekunle, noting that he has lost his focus and doesn't know he is getting played by Venita.

Source: Legit.ng