Reports have made the rounds that top Nigerian actress Rita Dominic is now a mother of twins

According to reports from City People, the movie star and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, welcomed twin girls

The news was met with a series of reactions on social media as many fans congratulated the couple including actress Eniola Badmus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, have reportedly welcomed twins.

City People reported on September 3, 2023, that the movie star and her man gave birth to a set of twin girls.

In a post shared on City People’s official Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, it was announced that the 48-year-old veteran actress and her husband are now parents.

“BREAKING: Actress Rita Dominic and her husband have welcomed a set of Twins, they are girls.”

Another media site, YNaija also corroborated the claims of Rita Dominic now being a mum. See their post below:

Dominic and Anosike are yet to address the claim as of the time of this report.

Reactions as Rita Dominic and husband reportedly welcome twins

The news of Rita Dominic and her husband reportedly being parents to twins soon spread on social media and it was met with a series of mixed reactions.

While many fans and celebrities congratulated the couple, others expressed skepticism at the news.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus reacted by thanking God for the couple. She wrote:

“Lord thank you.”

Rita Dominic shuts down claims of welcoming twins

In a new development, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, has now reacted to the viral claims of welcoming twin girls with her husband.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the veteran movie star shut down the rumours and labelled them as false.

She started off by posting a GIF image with the words: “You know you lying” as she replied one of the blogs that reported the news.

In a subsequent post, the movie star also replied to a fan who said they were so happy over the news that they shared it on their page. According to Rita, the fan should have confirmed it from her first.

Still reacting to the false news of her childbirth, Rita replied to a fan that claimed that the news of her being pregnant and giving birth always surfaces every year. According to the actress, it must be a money maker.

Finally, Rita Dominic also tweeted about how she doesn’t need to clarify reports of her giving birth and that people need to stop lying to the public.

“I should not have to though. People should just stop lying to the public.”

