Big Brother Naija All Stars Angel was not happy with Venita, who refused to nominate her for 'Pardon Me'

Angel complained to Whitemoney that Venita didn't vote for her to be pardoned because she refused to do the same for her man Adekunle

She, however, sparked reactions from netizens when she referred to Adekunle as Venita's boy toy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Angel complained to Whitemoney about Venita's refusal to nominate her for 'Pardon Me'.

The issue originated from the 'Pardon Me' nominations on Monday, August 21, in which housemates chose who they wanted to get immunity from eviction for the week.

BBNaija All Angel gossips about Adekunle and Venita to Whitemoney. Credit: @theangeljbsmith, @bigbrothernaija, @whitemoney

Angel said Venita refused to pardon her owing to their disagreement last week.

The outspoken housemate told Whitemoney how Venita asked her to pick Adekunle, her partner, during the nomination process.

However, Angel refused to vote for Adekunle, leading Venita to retaliate the following week by not nominating her for 'Pardon Me'.

Expressing her anger to Whitemoney, she called Adekunle "Venita's 28-year-old boy toy".

See their conversation below:

BBNaija All Stars Angel sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled netizens' reactions to Angel's complaints.

it._emily:

"At least adekunle has stabled mind can’t say same for angel and soma. Cry blood Angel."

cy.brown1:

"I will sha vote my Venita angel na you get your mouth oo if Adekunle na toy boy wetin be your own guy own toy toy so rest."

murisikuamure:

"You did it, it was fine; they did it to you, it's not fine. I'll never understand people."

sonyacharles_:

"Why didn’t she apologize to her earlier? And Angel didn’t vote Venita either so why is she angry and feeling entitled?"

_ross__lyn__:

"I don’t understand why she’s accepting loyalty from venita. Venita asked you to pardon adekunle but you refused so why is she accepting venita to do the sam thing ask refused to do for adekunle. If only she knows that whitemoney didn’t vote for her."

originalfrankleo:

"I've said it before and I'll be keep saying. Angel hasn't matured yet. Her reasoning though."

officialdcn:

"As you no gree pardon her smallie boy she sef no gree pardon you. So rest."

