The BBNaija reality show is famous not only for its drama but also for the relationships that start on the platform.

A number of BBNaija fans have been known to pair housemates who seem to have chemistry into ‘ships’.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at famous BBNaija ships that did not stand the test of time despite the backing from fans.

Merike, Ozone, other BBNaija ships that failed. Photos: @officialozo_, @nengiofficial, @ceec_official, @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

1. Mercy and Ike - Merike ship

On the BBNaija Pepper Dem show, two of the housemates Mercy and Ike were a delight to watch and their chemistry was undeniable. Even after the show, the couple continued their relationship and started to date. However, it did not last long. The Merike ship crashed with a lot of drama as both housemates were known to throw jabs at each other online.

2. Diane and Elozonam - Dialo ship:

Diane and Elozonam were two housemates on the BBNaija Pepper Dem show. However, the attraction between them seemed to be one-sided and this was later revealed during their reunion show. Elozonam spilled how Diane did not seem straight with him but had eyes for popular Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor. It goes without saying that the Dialo ship did not sail and the ‘thing’ between Diane and Mawuli did not pick up considering the actor is now married with a child.

3. Frodd and Esther - Froster ship:

Also on the BBNaija Pepper Dem season, there was a ship between another set of two housemates, Frodd and Esther. Frodd was quite the emotional man and he was very open about his feelings for Esther, however she did not seem to feel the same about him. During their reunion show, Frodd spoke of Esther having ‘friends in the upper echelon’ as he insinuated that he was no longer on her level and this sparked an online buzz.

4. Ozo and Nengi - Ozone ship:

During the BBNaija Lockdown season, one ship that entertained many fans was the one between Ozo and Nengi. Both housemates no doubt looked good together but the feelings between them seemed to be one-sided. On different occasions, Ozo had expressed his likeness for Nengi but she did not seem to feel the same way. Even when Ozo got evicted from the show, he was seen trying to kiss Nengi goodbye but she turned her face away from him and it raised a lot of funny online reactions at the time. Many fans were rooting for the Ozone ship but it never set sail.

5. Vee and Neo - Veo ship:

Another BBNaija ship that seemed to give fans hope was the one between Lockdown stars, Vee and Neo. The two housemates made a cute couple during and after their season despite having drama with other housemates like Tolani Baj who also seemed to like Neo despite having a friendship with Vee before the show. During their reunion show, there was a heated exchange between Tbaj and Vee over it. The Veo ship continued to wax strong after the show but not for long. It soon became apparent that they were no longer an item going by Vee’s posts on social media.

6. Groovy and Phyna - Groophy ship:

The BBNaija Level Up season had a lot of drama over the ship between Groovy and Phyna aka Groophy ship. There was a lot of drama surrounding it considering how it started. On the show, Groovy was initially an item with his co-star, Beauty. However, she soon got disqualified for violence. Groovy then moved on to Phyna. However there was more drama because Phyna’s friend, Amaka, had apparently recruited her to help her make her feelings known to Groovy. But to Amaka’s surprise, Phyna moved on to him instead and it left a dent on their friendship. Despite all this, the Groophy ship did not stand the test of time and it crashed amid many controversies. It was claimed that Groovy never had any feelings for Phyna but was only forcing it for the sake of the show.

7. Cross and Angel - Crossgel ship:

During the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes season, Cross and Angel became very close and it was unclear whether it was just a friendship or a relationship. Despite that, fans of the show put them into a ship tagged ‘Crossgel’. However, by the time their reunion show aired, it was clear that they were no longer on good terms and it seems they are still not on talking terms considering that both of them are on the BBNaija All Stars season and do not relate with each other much.

8. CeeC and Tobi - Ceebi ship:

This BBNaija ship is one that would go down the reality show’s walk of fame. CeeC and Tobi were housemates on the BBNaija Double Wahala season and they made headlines on several occasions for the drama they always displayed. Their ship was also involved in a triangle with another co-star, Alex. The Ceebi ship crashed badly and never set sail.

9. Tobi and Alex - Tolex ship:

The Tolex ship was another talking point from the BBNaija Double Wahala season. Tobi apparently had a thing with Alex despite also having a thing with CeeC. This caused a lot of heated fights and tears on the show. Now that Tobi is married with a son and another child on the way, it’s clear that the Tolex ship did not set sail.

10. Emmanuel and Liquorose - Emmarose ship:

During the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season, two of the housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose were an item. However, after the show, there were rumours that they had both parted ways and were not on speaking terms. During the reunion show, Liquorose shed more light on this and revealed how Emmanuel was with another lady during their trip to Dubai among other things. It was very clear that their ship had sunk.

