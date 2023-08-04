BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now opened up on how her boyfriend offered to give her the N120 million prize money

According to Mercy, her man offered to pay her the money in three months for her not to participate in the BBN All Stars show

Mercy’s interesting revelation caused a buzz on social media as many netizens drooped different sarcastic comments

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now revealed how her man promised to give her the N120 million prize money.

Mercy was seen talking with her co-star, Alex, about having mutual friends outside the house. Alex had said that she and Kiddwaya have a mutual friend, and Mercy noted that she and Frodd also do and that he even knows her boyfriend.

Mercy Eke says her man promised to give her the N120m if she did not come for BBN All Stars. Photos: @official_mercyeke

Not stopping there, the former BBNaija Pepper Dem winner went ahead to add that her boyfriend had even promised to give her the N120 million prize money for her not to come on the show.

The reality star explained that her man said he would give her the money in instalments by paying her N40 million each in three months just for her not to participate in BBNaija All Stars.

Mercy added that she turned down his offer and decided to come for the show because she wanted to experience it again.

In her words:

“Frodd knows my boyfriend, that’s the worse part. My man told me he’s going to give me the money in 3 months, he said he would give me 40, 40 million but I wanted this, I just wanted to come here but as I don come now, 1 naira I won’t get. He said ‘in three months I will give you N120 million’.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Eke's revelation about her boyfriend

Mercy’s revelation on how her man offered to give her the N120 million prize money for her not to come on the BBNaija All Stars show soon became a talking point on social media as many netizens shared their hot takes.

Read some of their comments below:

evachinny5:

“You go explain tire cos no evidence say you get man way want give you the price money and you still come.”

traycee_xo:

“She ended with now that she refused n still came to the show she won’t see 1 Naira again. Keep voting her T for tenks .”

peacechisom123:

“Then Mercy must not win that money.”

nanabenaamponsah:

“You go explain tire, no evidence .”

uzyangel:

“It's possible. She's a big rich babe.”

_chee.deh.raa_:

“Bold of anyone to think she’s capping .”

honorinenchang:

“So if your boyfriend can give you that money in three months it means you don't need 120m.so biggie should give to someone whose boyfriends don't have shi-shi.Meaning she just came here for Fam.”

bae_queen_stephanie:

“If you don't Believe Mercy go to court ❤.”

