BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, recently spoke on her friendship turned sour with fellow housemate, Cross

During a recent episode of their reunion show, Angel claimed Cross did not show up for her in ways that she did for him

According to Angel, she sent him money, cooked for him and more but he did not seem to reciprocate

Cross who seemed flustered by the accusations shared his side of the story and noted that he was always there for Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Angel and Cross, have got fans talking over the latest episode of the reunion show.

During the show, Angel opened up on how Cross did not seem to do right by her as a friend in comparison to how she treated him.

Angel expressed her displeasure and noted different instances of when she helped Cross out but he did not return the affection.

According to her, Cross gave her the impression that he did not want people to know that they were friends and that he would leave comments on other people’s posts while sending her posts to her DM to leave a comment.

Angel added that Cross initially avoided posting her on his social media pages till an incident happened with Saskay. She added that they were once at the airport and Jaypaul helped her with her luggage while Cross walked far ahead of them.

The young lady noted that when Cross was sick, she went all the way from her place on the island to the mainland to cook for him on different occasions. Angel added that when he also ran out of money in Dubai, he came to her for help and she turned up for him.

Cross reacts to Angel’s claims

Cross appeared taken aback by Angel’s claims of him not being there for her and he shut them down. According to him, he was always there for Angel and he cannot start mentioning instances.

The young man noted that when Angel was going through her emotional troubles, he supported her. He also added that when she ghosted for days and her parents, manager and even the police were looking for her, he was also there and when she was eventually found unconscious, he helped her.

Internet users react to Angel and Cross’ allegations

Read what some internet users had to say about it below:

Joysucci:

“Is it safe to carry people’s bag/luggage at the airport???!!!”

Sexymatty26:

“The money part wasn’t necessary atall.”

Shimmer_joy:

“Everybody be saying don’t count Favors blablabla…until you have a friend that doesn’t reciprocate energy…that’s when you would know how it feels!abeg e dy pain jare…I like cross but this one no follow!”

Essentials_by_lawlars:

“You can't feel the pain than the person actually hurting , let Her say Her mind , if it was easy why cross no reciprocate?”

Caramel_queen04:

“Don't count favours no matter what.”

Mide_akins_:

“It’s painful when you have so much to say but can’t express yourself properly I felt that for cross, I’m also like that.”

Kreestell_:

“He was there for you in the House when everybody didn't care about you! We all watched it.”

Malai_ka202:

“Cross wants to talk but English is a problem.”

Hmm.

I am scared of relationships: Cross speaks up

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Cross and Angel seem to have left things in a bad place after their exit from the house.

Fielding a question from EBuka about what he really wanted from Angel, Cross used the opportunity to mention that he never wanted a relationship.

The reality star maintained that he has always been scared of being in relationships because of his past experiences with ex-lovers.

