The federal government, through the NMDPRA, has ordered all filling stations nationwide to begin selling CNG

This new order is expected to be implemented immediately, giving Nigerians a chance to refill their vehicles for as low as N200

There is hope that when the Dangote refinery begins operations, Nigerians will also enjoy cheaper petrol prices

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has ordered all filling stations across the country to commence the sale of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Engr Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive of NMDPRA, disclosed this during a meeting in Abuja, saying it is now mandatory for filling stations to increase CNG accessibility for consumers.

Filling stations to start selling CNGs to motorists Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

CNG is a fuel gas under pressure that remains clear, odourless and non-corrosive, an alternative to petrol.

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

FG orders on CNG

Speaking further about the new order to filling stations, Ahmed also said new applications for retail licences would no longer be approved without CNG points.

He further described the push by the federal government to encourage the use of CNG as an alternative to petrol as a revolution.

NMDPRA boss added that the government was determined to reduce the burden of petrol on the economy, Punch reports

His words:

"We aim to soon have CNG add-ons in most of our upcoming and larger petrol stations, similar to our existing PMS, AGO, and DPK facilities, to ensure easy access for consumers. However, we must first address the supply side. We are collaborating with producing companies, our sister agency NUPRC, NNPC Limited, and the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) to ensure the product is available at a competitive cost to consumers.

This effort aligns with the President's objective of transitioning the country to more CNG usage for mobility, reducing our heavy dependence on PMS. We are urging companies to invest in this initiative and ensure that CNG points of sale are accessible to consumers.

After completing consultations, we will mandate that CNG add-ons be included in petrol stations. For new applications, having a CNG add-on will be a requirement for petrol stations."

Filling stations sell petrol at new prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several filling stations nationwide have adjusted their pump prices due to the scarcity.

In Lagos, some filling stations sell at N650 per litre, while in states such as Abia, it costs N700 to N750 per litre.

The scarcity is even worse in the northern part of the country, with reports of the black market selling a litre of fuel for as high as N2,000.

Source: Legit.ng