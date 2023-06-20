BBNaija Level Up reunion returns in style, and it seems the drama between Phyna and Groovy lingered on

In a clip from the reunion that has emerged online, Phyna and Groovy, who were love birds in the house, shared their experience at Cape Town

Groovy in response to Ebuka's question about how the trip was for him and Phyna said it was good memories with everyone

Big Brother Naija Level Up reunion seems to be starting with a drama between 2022 winner Phyna and Groovy.

In a short clip from the reunion, shared on social media, the show host Ebuka Uchendu-Obi was seen asking Groovy about his experience with Phyna in Cape Town.

Phyna says she found it hard to adapt in Cape Town. Credit: @phynaunusual @groovymono

Source: Instagram

In a response, Groovy said it was good memories with everyone, including Phyna.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Cape Town was lit, I enjoyed myself, I had great moment with everybody and I believe Phyna is party of everybody."

Phyna, on her part, said Cape Town was cold, and she found it hard to adapt to the weather; she, however, stressed that it was fun.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Groovy and Phyna share their experience in Cape Town

See some of the reactions below:

keziaboateng_'s profile picture

Phyna really liked groovy aww is like she’s holding herself but on a more serious note groovy face is so beautiful

rabiuabdul30:

"Phyna sounds like liquorose abi my hear is paining me."

dah_lyne:

"If you were still with groovy it wouldn’t have been “that’s it Ebuka”, it’s groovy that left you not Ebuka, don’t talk to our host extraordinary like that Biko.

queen_ozitex:

"Omo I love how groovy is speaking with authority and boldness ."

homs_collections:

"What’s funny?? I like your response Phyna, Groovy trying to make her a laughing stock."

Phyna goes emotional as she speaks about her relationship with Groovy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Phyna explained why her relationship with colleague Groovy ended the way it did.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she stated that her feelings for him were genuine, but they dissipated when she understood he was not genuine.

Phyna stated that she discovered he was also interested in other females in the BBNaija house; therefore, she chose to play it safe rather than quit their relationship immediately.

Source: Legit.ng