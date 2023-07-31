As BBNaija All Stars edition enters its second week, viewers and lovers of the reality show are already rooting for some relationships to sail

Female housemate Uriel has been caught up in a relationship triangle days after she revealed during her diary session with Biggie that she has an interest in one of her colleagues in the house

While Uriel is yet to reveal who he is, some fans believe either Adekunle or Pere would be a better match for the See Gobe reality star

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition has continued into its second week with different dramas from housemates.

However, some relationships seem to be springing up in the house and See Gobe star Uriel Oputa appears to have been caught up in one.

Legit.ng previously reported how Uriel, during her diary session with Biggie, told him she has an interest in one of her colleagues in the house.

Fans say Pere would be a better match for Uriel than Adekunle. Credit: @officialadekunleolopade @urielmusicstar @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

While Uriel didn't reveal who it was, some fans and lovers of the reality show are rooting for her to be with one of BBNaija Level Up stars, Tobilola Olopade Adekunle, who emerged as the first Head of House (HoH) in the ongoing show or Shine Ya Eye reality star and actor Pere Egbi.

Legit.ng recently organised a poll for fans to pick which of the two male housemates would make a perfect match with Uriel.

Adekunle vs Pere: How fans voted

It was a close call. While 129 fans participated in the polls, 50.4% voted Pere Egbi would make a perfect match with Uriel, while 49.6 picked Adekunle.

See the poll result below:

Video of Pere and Uriel kissing causes a stir

Pere and Uriel made headlines over an old video of them in a romantic mood that went viral on social media.

The video of Pere and Uriel sharing some romantic moments emerged after the latter's diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, July 25, where she revealed she is attracted to someone in the house.

When asked to mention who the housemate was, Uriel said she couldn’t while adding that she was way older than the person.

Source: Legit.ng