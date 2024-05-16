The leadership of the PDP in Osun state led by Governor Ademola Adeleke has lost a strong stalwart to the opposition APC

Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun resigned from the PDP as revealed in his letter addressed to the leadership of the Osun PDP on Thursday, May 16

Oyedokun, a notable personality within the political circle in Osun state and beyond, disclosed that the “contamination” of the ideals of the PDP’s founding members informed his departure

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state has been thrown into a box as one of his allies and a strong chieftain of his party moved to the opposition camp.

On Thursday, May 16, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, resigned from the party and announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An ally to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has dumped the PDP and joined the APC. Photo credit: Shuaib Oyedokun, Osun PDP

Source: Facebook

Why I dumped PDP, joined APC, Oyedokun speaks

As reported by The Punch, Oyedokun, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP in Osun state, said he decided to dump the PDP after consultation with his loyalists.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The popular politician said he would be joining APC, where his experience, efforts, and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.

Oyedokun in his resignation letter, dated May 16, 2024, said the “contamination” of the ideals of the PDP’s founding members informed his decision for his departure from the PDP.

His resignation letter addressed to the national chairman of the PDP through the ward, local government and state chairmen of the party obtained late Thursday, further read:

“In taking this step which is not even without due consultation with my teaming loyalists in the PDP, I have consequently decided to shift my allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where I believe my experience, efforts and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.”

Oyedokun: More PDP chieftains to defect to APC

According to the report, Oyedokun’s defection to the APC is coming at the time the aspirant he supported during the 2022 Osun governorship primary of PDP, Mr Dotun Babayemi is also moving to the national ruling party.

Osun APC said on Wednesday, May 15, that Babayemi and his supporters would be dumping the PDP and joining the party at a rally scheduled to be held in Osogbo on Friday, May 17.

Obaseki’s ally, dumps PDP, joins APC in Edo

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Charles Idahosa, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) dumped the PDP and joined the APC in Edo state.

As reported on Monday, May 12, Idahosa, an ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, resigned from the ruling party in Edo state, the PDP, on April 29.

The former chieftain revealed that his greatest regret while in PDP was not allowing Obaseki to resign three times as Edo governor.

Source: Legit.ng