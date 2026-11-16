Nollywood actor Tony Umez marked his 27th wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram on Monday, November 16, 2026

The actor shared a photograph with his wife alongside a heartfelt message calling her his 'DIAMOND' and 'THE ORIGINAL DARLING'

Fans flooded the comments section to celebrate the couple, with one admirer confessing they never knew the actor was married

Nollywood actor Tony Umez has set hearts racing online after sharing a touching tribute to his wife to mark 27 years of marriage.

The actor took to his Instagram page on Monday, 16 November 2026, posting a photo of the couple alongside a message brimming with gratitude and affection.

Tony Umez shares the special name he calls his wife as they mark their wedding anniversary. Photo credit@tonyumez

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Umez reflected on the journey they have shared and credited his wife as the foundation of everything they have built together.

Tony Umez celebrates his wife in a special way with a lovely picture as they mark their wedding anniversary. Photo credit@tonyumez

Source: Instagram

"HAPPY 27TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US. I look at you, at the things we've achieved together and I cannot but thank God for giving me so wonderful a spouse. I love you, my DIAMOND 💎. Thank you for your support, commitment and love all through our 27 YEARS together and still continuing. Thank you for the wonderful children you gave me. I love you to the moon and back 🥰😘. You are THE ORIGINAL DARLING," he wrote

Here is the Instagram post made by the actor about his marriage:

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Fans celebrate Tony Umez and his wife

The post drew warm reactions from fans who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Several followers expressed admiration for the couple's enduring bond.

@floxzyfloxzy wrote:

"Happy anniversary to you and yours sir"

@princess_adaugo1 commented:

"Happy Anniversary to you both and congratulations"

@christine_the_meriful shared:

"💕 happy wedding anniversary, 27 years is a long time, but when you're with somebody you love, those years represent JOY. May God continue to bless you both."

@x.babygirl_26 reacted:

"Congratulations you two and I'll wish you all a Happy Anniversary, God will bless you both."

@hamisajuliet admitted:

"Ooh my crush is married I never knew. happy anniversary"

Tony Umez writes love letter to wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tony and his wife, Ogo Patsy, were celebrating their marriage milestone. The celebrity couple marked their 24th wedding anniversary on November 16, 2023, with adorable photos.

Not stopping there, the movie star showered praise on his wife as he credited her for being his rock and lucky charm.

Source: Legit.ng