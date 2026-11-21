Actress Aisha Lawal has spoken about the collapse of her marriage, explaining why she kept her relationship away from public attention

The actress said her former husband initially supported her acting career but later changed his attitude towards her professional life

Lawal made the disclosure during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has opened up about her failed marriage, sharing how a relationship that initially came with support for her acting career eventually took a different turn.

The actress made the disclosure during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she discussed some of the difficult experiences she has faced in her personal life.

Unlike many celebrities who openly share details about their relationships, Lawal explained that she deliberately kept her marriage away from public attention because her former husband was uncomfortable with the entertainment industry.

Aisha Lawal explains that she deliberately kept her marriage away from public attention. Photos: @aishalawal/IG.

Source: Instagram

Aisha Lawal explains why she kept marriage private

According to the actress, her ex-husband did not want to be associated with entertainment or public life.

She said things were different when they first got together, as he supported her career before his attitude began to change.

“I kept quiet about my marriage because my ex didn’t want anything to do with entertainment and public life. When we started, he supported my career, but later he started changing,” she said.

Although Lawal did not provide further details about what led to the breakdown of the relationship, her account offered a glimpse into the challenges she experienced behind closed doors.

Aisha Lawal shares other difficult experiences

Beyond her marriage, Lawal also spoke about surviving a difficult childbirth experience after welcoming her daughter.

She disclosed that she suffered postpartum haemorrhage and was unconscious for 48 hours. The experience also left her battling depression.

The actress further recounted losing a housing investment in Maryland after the government demolished the flats she had built with her savings and borrowed money.

Despite the setbacks, Lawal's career later gained momentum following her appearances in Jagun Jagun and Anikulapo in 2023.

Watch the snippet of Aisha Lawal's interview with Chude here:

Aisha Lawal says that she suffered postpartum haemorrhage and was unconscious for 48 hours. Photo: @aishalawal/IG.

Source: Instagram

Aisha Lawal's daughter's reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a lighthearted but telling moment between Aisha Lawal and her daughter that became one of the most talked-about clips.

When someone recording the celebration began to mention the child's name and school out loud, Aisha acted swiftly, pulling the hat on her head down to block her daughter's face from the camera.

Source: Legit.ng