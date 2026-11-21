Nollywood actor Femi Branch revealed he was away for two years after suffering an injury during a stunt on a film set in Ikorodu

Branch disclosed that none of his industry colleagues checked on him during those two years, except one person he never expected to hear from

The actor also revealed that colleague Ronke Oshodi once warned him to watch those closest to him in the Yoruba movie industry

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has pulled back the curtain on a painful chapter in his life, revealing the isolation and financial ruin he endured after a serious on-set accident left him unable to work for two years.

Branch opened up during an interview on Africanalist, in a video that surfaced online on Friday, 20 November 2026. He recounted how a stunt gone wrong during a shoot in Ikorodu changed the course of his life.

Femi Branch has shared how his colleague deserted him when he was battling an on-set injury. Photo credit@chieffemibranch

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a security guard's uniform and boots, he was required to jump from a storey building. The moment he landed, the impact was so severe it sounded, by his own description, like an explosion.

The injury kept him at home for two years, during which the work dried up completely. Even worse, he said, was the silence from colleagues who had previously surrounded him. During that period, not a single person from the industry reached out to ask how he was doing, except one.

Femi Branch: Last person he expected to call

That person was Hassan Goriola, the ex-husband of actress Ayo Adesanya. Branch admitted the call caught him off guard, given that he had once confronted Goriola publicly over what he perceived as disrespectful behaviour towards Ayo during one of their disputes. Despite that history between them, Goriola was the only one who picked up the phone.

Femi Branch has shared his experience about colleagues in the movie industy. Photo credit@chieffemibranch

Source: Instagram

The actor linked that painful experience back to a warning he had received from colleague Ronke Oshodi, who had cautioned him that the people most likely to work against him were those closest to him. It was only after two years of silence that the weight of her words truly sank in.

Femi Branch sold everything to survive

Financially, the period was devastating. Branch disclosed in the Instagram video that he sold off his car, his television, and even the vehicle his mother had purchased using her retirement savings. He described it as a time that stripped him of nearly everything he owned.

The actor had also addressed what he described as unfair accusations during that period, with people claiming he was collecting fees and failing to show up at filming locations, without knowing he was at home recovering from an injury.

Here is the Instagram video of Femi Branch speaking about the dark side of Nollywood:

Here is what fans said about Femi Branch's story:

@fatijokeyy commented:

"What if God hid you for those 2 years to save you from a bigger calamity? Let's just give God the glory and move on"

@emperor_chisel reacted:

"Na person wey die loose... Thank God for mercies"

@imremyj wrote:

"Aww, I feel so bad because I always wondered where he was in those two years. I just assumed he was doing something else. I'm happy he's doing well now. He's one of my favorite Nollywood actors."

@t_s_meshach_baby said:

"This movie industry sha,hmm, this is deep"

@sir_benjamin_01 shared:

"People don't always wish you well, and you may never realize it until life puts you in certain situations. I pray you never have to experience such moments. Life moves on, and everybody moves on with it. And if you are left behind it's you and your head alone even your shadow self might leave you sometimes that's why you need to life your live your life knowing you are all you have"

Femi Branch shares how House of Ga'a stretched him

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, actor Femi Branch said he was stretched creatively to deliver in his role in the movie House of Ga'a.

According to the movie star, his daunting character and expressions were what gave him away.

During the movie's premiere, he rocked an intimidating outfit, and he opened up to Legit.ng about how fashion designer Toyin Lawani made the attire in this interview.

Source: Legit.ng