Actress Aisha Lawal has reacted to the allegation of collecting Venza from MC Oluomo, the NURTW boss

In a video made by the actress, she noted that the rumour has been circulating for too long and silence means consent

Fans were divided by the clip, they shred their hot takes about her utterance and the allegation

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has addressed the allegation made against her by a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Legit.ng had reported that the actress was called out by a man who claimed that MC Oluomo gave her a Venza, which allegedly belonged to him.

In the video, Aisha explained that she was making the recording for the sake of her fans, her children, and her well-wishers.

According to her, she is not a child, and no one can beat her for anything she says.

The actress expressed that the person who made the allegation should have been corrected by those around him.

Aisha further clarified that she has never driven a Venza and has never given one as a gift. She also rained curses on those spreading rumors about her.

Aisha Lawal speaks about her course

In the recording, the actress proudly mentioned that she studied law and was even sent to private school. She boasted that she spent seven years in school, and now the law would take its full course on the man who made the allegation.

Aisha, who claimed that Yorubas are the true owners of Nollywood, emphasized that she does not own a Venza, and the car she currently drives is far better than the alleged Venza.

She warned that respect should be given to her name due to the false claims made against her.

See the video here:

What fans said about Aisha'a video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress. Here are comments about below:

@afolly_ym commented:

"People in Africa like to celebrate someone's downfall, awon oloriburuku."

@aascholar_ wrote:

"Na until my next life, I go start to dey believe woman."

@honeygee_gold shared:

"Instead make she just look away. This one na agbero ooo matter ooo. They no send you ooo. Them go talk as e be oo."

@davidpee28 said

"Yess If truly the man is lied against you then sue for defamation of character straight away. They are no serious at all"

@emlarge_beauty_world commented:

"Just dont stress yourself,they just want to know the secret of your wealth. It is really funny"

@rogieposk reacted

"Why Opueh no dey get milage?"

MC Oluomo addresses critics

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that MC Oluomo had reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics.

The controversial man was at an event when he addressed his critics. Also in the recording, he mentioned that his son, whom many have been referring to as Kudus, is also educated.

He stated that he had invested his money in his children's education and that they are currently abroad.

