One of the leaders of the NURTW who claimed that actress Aisha Lawal collected a Venza from MC Oluomo has denied his statement

In a new video shared online, the man claimed that the actress was not the person he was referring to in his initial video

However, fans were not pleased; they criticised him and shared their opinions about his character and the new recording

Baba Bistijabah, one of the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who alleged that Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal was gifted a Venza by NURTW boss Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has released another video denying his initial claim.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Baba Bistijabah claimed MC Oluomo gave the Venza, which was supposedly meant for him, to the actress instead. He also accused MC Oluomo of mismanaging the union's resources.

Aisha Lawal, who was dragged into the issue, responded in her own video, stating that she studied law and would sue Baba Bistijabah for defamation. She added that she has never driven a Venza in her life, nor has she received one as a gift.

Reacting to the actress’s video and interview, Baba Bistijabah warned bloggers to stop using Aisha’s picture in relation to his video, claiming they were putting words in his mouth.

He insisted that the Aisha Lawal he referred to in the video was not the actress.

Baba Bistijabah shares his plan

In the new recording, the NURTW leader declared that the woman he spoke about knows herself and dared her to come forward if he was lying.

He further stated that he intends to reveal the identity of the woman in question very soon.

See the video here:

What fans said about Baba Bistijabah's video

Here are reactions to the video made by the man below:

@_prettyfunmi commented:

"You think you can eat your cake and have it? I watched @aishalawal1 interview with anty biola this evening and I cried. Listening not only to what that lady has gone thru in life but how she had to go over and over again to be where she is today. Indeed, people don’t look like what they are going through. How dare you as a father and you have your own children too but decided to tarnish a name someone has put all her sweat and pain to build. You go explain tired."

@monsuratoluwabukola shared:

"But he said the Aisha that just opened cloth shop at Ibadan,let's assume she is the one or another Aisha why not face the person you gave the car too whoever the person gave it too is not your business na."

@hairbyprincess_pfc wrote:

"But he mention the one that open store in Ibadan."

@sisi_nurse shared:

"Fear of court case."

@denike_drealtor stated:

"You no go fear court case ke? Why didn’t you say this since?"

@rantiaduni commented:

"But you said she open store at Ibadan."

@glambyrom reacted:

"How many Aisha Lawal dey Yoruba industry?"

@vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup said:

"Agbalagba niyin now,why are you confusing yourself, you said Aisha Lawal that is selling clothes, that is doing film now."

MC Oluomo addresses critics

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that MC Oluomo had reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics.

The controversial man was at an event when he addressed his critics. Also in the recording, he mentioned that his son, whom many have been referring to as Kudus, is also educated.

He stated that he had invested his money in his children's education and that they are currently abroad.

