Fuji music star KWAM 1 has defended President Bola Tinubu's decision to remove the petrol subsidy

The singer argued that a few powerful individuals benefited from the subsidy scheme at the expense of ordinary Nigerians

Speaking at an APC campaign event in Oyo State, KWAM 1 said the temporary hardship caused by the policy could lead to a brighter future for the country

Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's decision to remove the petrol subsidy, arguing that the policy was necessary to secure Nigeria's future.

The singer made his position known while speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign event in Oyo State on Saturday, November 21, where he defended the president's economic decision.

According to KWAM 1, a select group of individuals manipulated the subsidy regime, benefiting from public funds while ordinary Nigerians received little in return.

KWAM 1 says a select group of individuals manipulated the subsidy regime. Photos: @kingwasiuayindemarshal/@asiwajutinubu/IG.

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 speaks on those benefiting from subsidy

During his address, the Fuji star questioned who actually benefited from the petrol subsidy, insisting that the money did not go to ordinary citizens.

He alleged that some individuals exploited the arrangement and pocketed funds meant to support Nigerians.

“It is true that Akanbi (Tinubu) removed the subsidy. If he had not done so… who are the ones collecting the subsidy money? It is not the citizens,” he said.

KWAM 1 also argued that the president was determined to stop the alleged exploitation, adding that some people wanted Nigerians to continue suffering while a few enjoyed the benefits.

KWAM 1 explains why Nigerians should support Tinubu

The musician maintained that the policy was not designed to punish citizens but to ensure that the country's resources were better utilised.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians could eventually enjoy the benefits of the decision despite the immediate economic difficulties.

“He said if we suffer for a little while and then enjoy the benefits, that is a good thing. We should not suffer to death,” KWAM 1 added.

Watch the X video of KWAM 1 speaking in favour of subsidy removal here:

Reactions trail KWAM 1's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OwoAyodeji stated:

"KWAM1 is a music elite who gets paid by the big politicians and even economic heavyweights. He doesn't feel this so caled reforms in any way. Use your head"

@biobaku_kehinde wrote:

"Anytime i remember Fact by @K1 against Obasanjo , I knew we are hypocrites in the SW Obasanjo Administration is not as worst as this it is well"

KWAM 1 expresses confidence that Nigerians could eventually enjoy the benefits of the decision. Photo: @kingwasiuayindemarshal/IG.

Source: Instagram

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, earned admiration after displaying a remarkable gesture of respect towards former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the 60th birthday celebration of the Olota of Ota, Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege.

The veteran musician reportedly dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage the moment he spotted the former Nigerian leader, in a gesture that reflected the Yoruba tradition of honouring elders and respected personalities.

Source: Legit.ng