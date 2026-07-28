Germany deported 31 Afghan men to Kabul on a charter flight after issuing enforceable deportation orders

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said deportations to Afghanistan would continue for criminals and security threats

The German government said people who threaten public safety have no prospect of remaining in the country

Germany has deported 31 Afghan men to Kabul, with the federal government saying the removals are part of its efforts to expel foreign nationals who pose security threats.

The announcement was made on Monday by Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior in a post on X, confirming that the deportees were on a charter flight to the Afghan capital.

German authorities deported 31 Afghan men to Kabul on a charter flight. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the ministry, all 31 men were subject to enforceable deportation orders before being returned to Afghanistan.

Germany's Federal Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, said the government would continue carrying out deportations to Afghanistan despite ongoing concerns over the country's security situation.

"Deportations to Afghanistan will be consistently continued. Anyone who threatens our security has no prospect of staying in Germany. Our society has a clear interest in ensuring that criminals must leave our country," Dobrindt said.

The latest deportation underscores Germany's tougher stance on migrants convicted of crimes or considered security risks.

The German government has maintained that individuals who endanger public safety should not be allowed to remain in the country, even as deportations to Afghanistan continue to attract international attention.

US publishes names Ghanian criminals to be deported

Earlier, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the names and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals identified for deportation under its "Worst of the Worst" criminal aliens programme.

The list forms part of a broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals with criminal records

Source: Legit.ng