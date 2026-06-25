A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after relocating to Canada for greener pastures

In a heartwarming video, the lady showed how she prepared at home before her departure day arrived

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments as netizens commended her and expressed a desire to also move abroad

A Nigerian lady shared her joy online following her move to Canada in pursuit of better opportunities.

The announcement came through a video that captured her preparations prior to leaving her home country.

Onitsha-based Nigerian lady announces her relocation to Canada. Photo credit: @Christabel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada

Viewers reacted with an outpouring of well wishes beneath the post, while many others admitted they longed for a similar chance to relocate.

Identified as Christabel on TikTok, the lady documented her routine before travelling, which included personal groomming and the final arrangements she made at home.

She also mentioned a gathering with relatives that took place before she left, and she noted that she had waited to use a particular audio clip until that moment.

Her caption showed deep appreciation for what she considered God's favour, and she spoke about the sadness she felt at leaving loved ones behind.

The footage showed her getting ready ahead of the journey from Onitsha to Canada.

She explained that she had styled her hair, done her nails and applied eyelashes as part of her preparation.

Packing formed another part of the process, alongside a family meeting that was held prior to her departure.

She described the day of travel as a significant milestone and reflected on her gratitude, though she acknowledged the emotional weight of saying goodbye to those close to her.

A Nigerian lady's relocation journey to Canada trends online. Photo credit: @Christabel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Commenters filled the section beneath the video with praise for her achievement and with encouragement for the new chapter that lay ahead.

Many expressed admiration for her courage and disclosed their own hopes of emigrating in search of improved prospects.

The reactions showed how her experience resonated with people who shared similar aspirations for life abroad.

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates abroad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Olivia said:

"This will be my testimony next year from onitsha to Canada. Congratulations dear I wish you ease."

@Your favorite spokesman said:

"From this same Onitsha!? E possible like mad for me, congrats nne."

@Jummykhay said:

"Congratulations, I'm the next Bi'Idnillah manifesting CANADA as my PERMANENT RESIDENT, people will congratulate me this 2026."

@Anthony Amara said:

"Lmao I no know say you cry for toilet ooo Christabel."

@Glow-rious said:

"Congratulations gurrrrl did you go thru scholarship?"

@preciousnmesoma68 said:

"Congratulations my love. I'm going to really miss you."

@Anthony Amara reacted:

"International girl."

@Dami wealth journey added:

"Congratulations,so happy for you. I hope I can someday."

See the post below:

Lady relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after speaking about her journey to Canada and how she got there.

In a now-viral video, she recalled the steps she took to get to her new place of residence, and the video caught people's attention.

Source: Legit.ng