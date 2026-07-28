Yoruba actor Adeshina Shoeto Adedayo made a shocking allegation against his ex-wife and her son in a viral interview

Adedayo said he was prepared to swear on both the Bible and the Quran to back up his claims

The allegations quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread reactions of shock and disbelief from fans

A viral interview featuring Yoruba actor Adeshina Shoeto Adedayo has set social media ablaze after he made a deeply disturbing allegation against his ex-wife and one of her children.

The interview, shared by FeelRightNews TV on YouTube on Monday, July 27, 2026, saw the actor recount what he described as a traumatic discovery inside his own home.

Actor Adedayo reveals what he caught his ex-wife and son doing. Credit: feelrightnewstv

Source: Instagram

Adedayo alleged he walked in on his ex-wife and her last son in a disturbing situation and said he was willing to swear on both the Bible and the Quran to confirm the truth of his account.

"I swear with the Bible and Quran, I caught My Wife and her last son knacking in bed in my house," he said, visibly emotional during the interview.

How the Marriage Ended

According to Adedayo, the relationship with this woman came after the breakdown of his first marriage. Following the discovery, he said the union ended despite his ex-wife's pleas for him to reconsider.

The actor offered no further details about any legal steps taken or whether the matter was reported to authorities.

As of the time the interview was published, no public statement had emerged from the woman or the son named in the allegation, and the claims remain unverified.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Kunle Afod stirred reactions with his birthday message to his wife, Desola, amid speculations about their marriage.

Netizens in shock over Nollywood actor Adeshina Adedayo's claim about ex-wife and son. Credit: feelrightnews

Source: Instagram

Watch the interview that sparked the controversy:

Fans React to Adedayo's Claims

The video spread rapidly online, drawing a flood of comments from users who were visibly shaken by the allegations.

@bigsmart__ wrote:

"To think that, God will still forgive them according to the bible"

@chicynthiaan reacted:

"Dem don too traumatize this man 😢.. chai 🙆‍♀️"

@neche_melanin observed:

"Everything we Dey see for movie Dey happen for real life"

@bcross_music commented:

"Men! Men! Men are going through alot. This will forever traumatise the man. God have mercy on men."

@__chefbrownson added:

"So that stepmother and step son wey I dey watch for chrome dey happen tru true"

What actor Rolland Akande said about ex-wife

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actor Rolland Akande made a startling revelation about his failed marriage.

The actor claimed his former wife deceived him about her purity before they tied the knot.

Speaking on the African A-List podcast in an episode uploaded on Saturday, Rolland described the discovery on their wedding night as one of the most painful moments of his life.

Source: Legit.ng