Tonto Dikeh has shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her by Doris Ogala

Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo

Her video stirred hot takes from fans, who paid attention to the lyrics of the song playing in the background

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh appears unfazed in the face of serious allegations made against her by her former best friend, Doris Ogala.

Ogala has been calling out Tonto Dikeh since the actress announced that she had become born again. She has shared several videos online making allegations about the mother of one.

In her recent video, Ogala claimed that Tonto Dikeh had an affair with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). She also alleged that Tonto Dikeh collected N10 million to keep quiet about a personal video involving the cleric.

Reacting to the allegations, Tonto Dikeh shared a video of herself playing Victoria Orenze’s song Spirit Chant as she catwalked as if she was heading to church.

Interpretation of Tonto Dikeh’s background music

Checks by Legit.ng show that the song Tonto Dikeh used carries a spiritual message about battling in the spirit. Part of the lyrics calls on believers to pray in the Holy Ghost and fight spiritual battles.

Although Tonto Dikeh appeared calm and smiling in the video, fans noted that the choice of the song might carry a deeper meaning. Many shared their interpretations of the message behind the music.

Fans praise Tonto Dikeh over video

Reacting to the video, many fans said the actress had taken back her power and praised her beauty. Others also commented on the song and the fact that she appeared to be heading to church, while some referred to her as Ada El-Roi.

Recall that since the mother of one announced that she had given her life to Christ, she has reconciled with her father and has been sharing videos of herself spending time with her family, describing them as the people she loves. She also reunited with her long-lost sister a few months ago.

Here is Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Tonto Dikeh's video

Reactions have trailed the post the actress made about her former friend. Here are comments below:

@obinna1nwaka commented:

"Her Excellency Amb Evangelist Tonto Dikeh.. the owner of 2026 and beyond."

@mercyanoited shared:

"The name king T suits her beautiful."

@legit.jalabiya_ng wrote:

"Ada El-Roi. Such a peaceful soul."

@preshchef stated:

"I love this dress I love how is calm and glorious looking on you. Please Nwannem in Christ Jesus."

@yassahwalker shared:

"That’s how you glow when the Lord is by your side. every time. My golden beauty queen. Love you way big time mama Tee."

@tracy_benson__ wrote:

"Beauty wey love Jesus Adael-roi."

