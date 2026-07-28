The UK government has made clear that foreigners who enter the country on a visitor visa are not permitted to work during their stay

The UK government website outlined a specific condition under which a foreigner could become eligible to carry out work-related activities

The official statement references a set of permitted activities that visitors must fall under before any form of work can be considered lawful

The United Kingdom has issued a clear warning to foreigners entering the country on visitor visas, stating that working in the UK is not permitted under standard visitor conditions.

The UK government's official website spells out the restriction directly, making clear that simply arriving in the country as a visitor does not grant any right to engage in employment or work-related activity.

UK explains one restriction foreigners on visitor visas need to know. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Dan Kitwood/Geography Photos/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

What UK rules say about visitor work

According to the government's published guidance, there is one narrow condition under which a foreign national on a visitor visa may be allowed to carry out certain activities that could be considered work.

The statement on the website reads:

"Visitors cannot work in the UK unless this is expressly allowed under the permitted activities set out in Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities."

This means that unless a specific activity a visitor wishes to engage in is explicitly listed within the Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities framework, it is not considered lawful under the terms of a visitor visa.

What this means for foreigners visiting UK

The government website also contains additional instructions for foreigners regarding conduct during their stay in the country. The restriction is particularly relevant for travellers from Africa and other parts of the world who may enter the UK on a visitor visa with the intention of taking up casual or informal work arrangements.

Visitor visas are typically granted for short-term stays covering tourism, family visits, or attendance at specific events, and the conditions attached to them are designed to prevent visitors from accessing the labour market in ways reserved for those with appropriate work authorisation.

Foreigners who wish to work in the UK are generally required to obtain a separate visa category that specifically permits employment, such as a Skilled Worker visa, before arriving in the country.

UK publishes conditions for free passport eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government identified a category of people who can apply for a passport free of charge.

According to the UK government, individuals born on or before September 2, 1929, are exempt from paying the passport application fee. Eligible applicants can submit their passport applications either online or through a paper form without paying any fee.

Source: Legit.ng