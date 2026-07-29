A Kano court nullified Abdullahi Gali Basaf's Certificate of Return in March 2026, ending his tenure as Kumbotso LGA chairman

Basaf returned full-time to his tailoring shop in Sheka ward, where he now employs about 20 apprentices

The former chairman said his tailoring business funded his political campaigns and offers more stability than political office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The former chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State, Abdullahi Gali Shitu, widely known as Comrade Abdullahi Gali Basaf, is back at his sewing machines.

Shittu now spends his days cutting fabric, training apprentices, and running a tailoring shop in Sheka ward — a deliberate choice he says carries a message for every Nigerian politician.

In March 2026, the Kano State High Court cancelled his Certificate of Return, ruling it had been issued in breach of an earlier court order.

The court declared Ali Musa, known as Hardworker, the legitimate winner of the chairmanship and ordered his immediate swearing-in. Basaf's one year and three months in office came to an abrupt end.

Why ex-LG chairman chose needle over politics

Rather than pursue another appointment or wait out the political cycle, Basaf returned to tailoring, a trade he has practised for more than a decade.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the decision was intentional, aimed at showing Nigerians that politicians should have a sustainable skill outside of public office.

"Tailoring is not a small trade. It is a major one. It sustains livelihoods. Even in politics, my tailoring business helped me financially to support my campaigns and organisations. Without it, it would have been impossible to sustain political activities."

His shop currently employs about 20 people, and he has plans to expand into a full garment company capable of employing 50 or more workers.

"My goal is to modernise tailoring, establish a garment company, and employ fifty or more people. I want to contribute to the economy."

Basaf holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Political Science, and he acknowledged that his qualifications and political networks could open doors to white-collar roles.

He chose tailoring anyway, describing it as a passion he wants to build into something larger.

Now, with the gavel replaced by scissors, Basaf is firm on his priorities.

"Politics can change overnight. You can be in the office today and out tomorrow. But tailoring remains. It feeds you, it supports your family, and it allows you to help others."

He added that he does not rule out a return to politics, noting that no one can fully escape it, but insisted that a reliable trade must always come first.

Court sacks Kano council chairman

Recall that the Kano State High Court removed Basaf as the chairman of the Kumbotso Local Government Area in a landmark ruling on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Justice Abdul Mai Wada Abubakar, after sacking Basaf, then declared Ali Musa, popularly known as “Hard Worker,” a legitimate candidate of the NNPP and the rightful winner of the seat.

It was learnt that the legal battle between Basaf and Ali Musa started as far back as 2024, after the local government primary elections held that year.

Source: Legit.ng