A programmer has called out Tonto Dikeh, accusing her of being behind the faceless blog, Gistlover

The individual alleged that information about the actress was obtained through a particular process and went on to explain how it was done

The claims made by the programmer about the movie star-turned-evangelist sparked widespread reactions, with many people sharing their opinions online

A programmer known as Kansi Thrice Greatest, popularly known as Kansssii on Instagram, has made a serious allegation against actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

In a lengthy post, he claimed that Tonto Dikeh is the person behind the controversial anonymous blog, Gistlover.

Reactions as programmer alleges Tonto Dikeh is behind Gistlover, tags police. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to him, he used empirical data to obtain information about the actress and the blog. He also tagged the Nigeria Police Force and questioned why the actress had not been invited for questioning over the allegations.

Programmer makes more allegations

Sharing more details, the programmer alleged that Gistlover has a network of informants who gather news and controversial information about people for publication on the blog.

Speaking on how Gistlover was allegedly created, he claimed that the movie star became jealous and decided to start the blog, which he said has caused pain and sadness to many people.

Tonto Dikeh trends as programmer alleges she is behind Gistlover. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

He also stated that the president of the Ratels Movement, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, had warned many people about the situation, but they failed to listen.

The programmer further alleged that Gistlover once claimed that actor Alex Ekubo's condition was not related to any illness, while sharing what the blog reportedly said about the actor.

Sharing more, the programmer maintained that VeryDarkMan was not the person who asked him to make the information public.

He also alleged that Tonto Dikeh is addicted to substances. It is worthy to note that Legit.ng was not able to confirm all the allegations made by the programmer.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Tonto Dikeh

Here are comments below:

@airstarrr_ekpenyong stated:

"Make Una leave Tonto oo, y’all are angry and Jealous that she found Christ and has peace of mind."

@dan_oyorima reacted:

"Evangelist T is busy with Christ and has a lot of warriors as an Angels to fight on her behalf, so let her be she carries a lot of now. Old things shall pass away."

@yinkar_ shared:

"No be iyabo ojo again."

@etimajonathan wrote:

"So na Tonto de blow all those strong Yoruba curses? Interesting."

@helenlarge2000 said:

"Oga system programmer and system engineer, help us to track those bandits on tiktok then we will believe u."

@applianceshousehold wrote:

"Ur too late, Tonto is no more where u use to see her. Jesus Christ has taken over okay.so Oga carry urself comot for road. ur dead on arrival."

@iamclara_theo commented:

"Oga go and warm eba chop. She is Gistlover and still drags herself dirty on that page. So you can hack ip address but cant hack bandits ip address. Which government are you working for?"

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng