Fuji legend KWAM 1 called out bloggers during a live stage performance, issuing a fierce warning over coverage of his paternity controversy

The musician accused bloggers of profiting from other people's private lives while their own lives are far from perfect

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some turning the heat back on KWAM 1 himself

Fuji music icon KWAM 1 has aimed at bloggers who have been covering his ongoing paternity drama, issuing a blunt warning while addressing the crowd mid-performance on stage.

The Fuji star has been trending over his reaction after a girl cried out that he was her father.

Reactions as KWAM 1 issues public memo amid backlash over his cryptic pregnancy song. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Rather than keeping things behind closed doors, the veteran musician used his platform at a live show to fire shots at those he believes are exploiting his personal troubles for web traffic.

KWAM 1 sends public memo to bloggers over viral controversial music video. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

"To you all evil bloggers that are blogging other people's lives to get traffic, continue, you shall be rewarded. All evil bloggers will suffer till old age. You are doing something bad, and you know in your heart that what you are doing is bad; you all shall receive your judgment. You blog people's lives, yet yours is not perfect," KWAM 1 declared from the stage.

Here is the Instagram video of KWAM 1 sending warning to bloggers below:

Fans react to KWAM 1's stage outburst

The clip quickly made the rounds online, and social media users were not holding back with their opinions. Reactions ranged from sharp mockery to outright bluntness about the music star.

@pretty_lizzy007 wrote:

"This man is so usele$$. Agba ofo na who open leg for you I blame. Werey se wa sun ekun kiri ni stage."

@shebabe2025 commented:

"When mohbad sing which kind person be this e correct"

@bisola122 shared:

"The girl was so beautiful just like baba K1."

@kokoyate said:

"E get some kain behaviour or talk wey age suppose take from you. Shiorr."

@yankoman pointed out:

"But you ask them to post it on TikTok & IG yourself. Why are you now complaining that bloggers are doing the task you gave them?"

@ashanka_94 added:

"E pain am why you self go dey sing that kind song.E get some talk wey no suppose dey come out from you sir"

K1 sings at wedding after losing mother

Legit.ng previously reported K1 buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Many were touched after seeing the way he was crying and still performing at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng