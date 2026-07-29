Annie Idibia Leaves Fans Talking After Painfully Removing 2Baba’s Tattoo on Her Body
- Annie Idibia replaced the 'Idibia' tattoo on her body with a butterfly design, sparking widespread conversation online
- Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the update on Tuesday, July 28, noting the butterfly carries 'positive vibes'
- Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many applauding the actress for what they described as a step toward healing
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Annie Idibia has set social media buzzing after covering the tattoo bearing the name "Idibia" on her shoulder with a butterfly design, a move that fans are reading as a deeply personal statement.
Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the observation on Tuesday, July 28, noting that the actress chose the butterfly image and adding:
"A butterfly looks so good and has positive vibes attached to it."
The tattoo change comes against the backdrop of the well-publicised turbulence in Annie's marriage to music legend 2Baba (2Face Idibia), which has played out publicly over the past few years.
The decision to ink over the name she once wore as a symbol of love has not gone unnoticed.
See pictures of Annie Idibia's new tattoo:
Fans React to Annie's Tattoo Move
The post drew over 115 comments within hours, with a large number of followers rallying behind the actress. Many framed the change as a symbol of transformation and self-reclamation.
@munchmee_foods wrote:
"When a scorpio is done, she's done"
@harriet_of_the_most_high commented:
"So she been tattoo that man name 4 her body"
@ommaccessoriez said:
"She Don try...dem no dey love pass so"
@e.g.oyibo noted:
"First step to healing"
@angelobomez.08 shared:
"Best decision is choosing urself. You have really tried ur best but u no go die put naaaa. Walk away happily, it surely hurts but it's going to be worth it."
@julies_empiire wrote:
"Dem no dey tell blind person rain d fall. Welldone to our African queen. Ahead ahead queen Annie👏😍"
2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters
Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.
The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.
The family moment also captured attention on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.