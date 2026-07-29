Annie Idibia replaced the 'Idibia' tattoo on her body with a butterfly design, sparking widespread conversation online

Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the update on Tuesday, July 28, noting the butterfly carries 'positive vibes'

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many applauding the actress for what they described as a step toward healing

Annie Idibia has set social media buzzing after covering the tattoo bearing the name "Idibia" on her shoulder with a butterfly design, a move that fans are reading as a deeply personal statement.

Fans react as Annie Idibia painfully removes 2Baba’s tattoo. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the observation on Tuesday, July 28, noting that the actress chose the butterfly image and adding:

"A butterfly looks so good and has positive vibes attached to it."

The tattoo change comes against the backdrop of the well-publicised turbulence in Annie's marriage to music legend 2Baba (2Face Idibia), which has played out publicly over the past few years.

The decision to ink over the name she once wore as a symbol of love has not gone unnoticed.

See pictures of Annie Idibia's new tattoo:

Fans React to Annie's Tattoo Move

The post drew over 115 comments within hours, with a large number of followers rallying behind the actress. Many framed the change as a symbol of transformation and self-reclamation.

@munchmee_foods wrote:

"When a scorpio is done, she's done"

@harriet_of_the_most_high commented:

"So she been tattoo that man name 4 her body"

@ommaccessoriez said:

"She Don try...dem no dey love pass so"

@e.g.oyibo noted:

"First step to healing"

@angelobomez.08 shared:

"Best decision is choosing urself. You have really tried ur best but u no go die put naaaa. Walk away happily, it surely hurts but it's going to be worth it."

@julies_empiire wrote:

"Dem no dey tell blind person rain d fall. Welldone to our African queen. Ahead ahead queen Annie👏😍"

Annie Idibia's painful tattoo removal gets everyone talking. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng