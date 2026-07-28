China, North Korea, Iran and Russia are among the countries that currently block YouTube for citizens

These nations cite political control, religious restrictions, and national censorship policies to justify the bans

Russia's YouTube ban became total in February 2026 after years of restrictions against the platform

Several countries around the world have blocked their citizens from accessing YouTube, with the bans driven by state censorship, political control, and religious restrictions.

While the majority of the world uses the platform without restriction, four countries enforce blanket bans that prevent ordinary residents from reaching it without circumvention tools such as a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

China blocks YouTube as part of its Great Firewall, enforcing strict internet censorship across the mainland. Photo credit: Kremlin Press Service/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries with long-standing YouTube bans

China was one of the earliest countries to block YouTube, cutting off access in 2009 as part of its broader internet censorship framework known as the "Great Firewall." Residents of mainland China cannot reach the platform, though it remains accessible in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

North Korea goes further than any other country on this list. The government bars ordinary citizens from accessing the global internet entirely, limiting them instead to a state-controlled intranet called Kwangmyong, which is heavily monitored by authorities.

Iran imposed a permanent ban on YouTube in 2012, citing the publication of political and religious content the government considered offensive. The ban has remained in place since then with no sign of reversal.

Russia completes its YouTube crackdown in 2026

According to DW, Russia's relationship with YouTube deteriorated over several years before it reached a full ban. In February 2026, Russia's internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, removed the platform from the country's National Domain Name System, known as the NSDI.

This step made direct access impossible nationwide, completing a process that had involved years of deliberate throttling and mounting tensions with Google. Russian users who want to access YouTube now rely on VPNs to bypass the block.

Russia's move marked a significant escalation, given that YouTube had for years remained one of the most widely used platforms in the country despite repeated government pressure on its owner, Google.

Iran bans YouTube permanently, citing political and religious content deemed offensive by the government. Photo credit: Maxim Shemetov - China Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK prime minister announces social media ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that children under 16 will soon be banned from using social media, a move he said is necessary to protect young people from harm and unhappiness.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 15, through videos posted on his X and Instagram accounts, where he explained that platforms are exposing children to addictive and dangerous content.

Source: Legit.ng