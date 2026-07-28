Nollywood actor Jimmy Akande shared a frightening experience that happened during a film shoot in Badagry

One of the workers he brought to the location stopped responding to his shouts, raising alarm among the crew

The incident only came to light when another person on the team noticed something was terribly wrong with the young man

Nollywood actor Jimmy Akande has opened up about a frightening incident that unfolded during a film production trip to Badagry, revealing how one of his workers lost his life without anyone initially realising what was happening.

Speaking during a recent podcast interview, Akande recounted that he had been invited to shoot in Badagry and travelled to the location with two of his boys. One of those workers brought along a friend, making it a small crew of sorts for the trip.

Reactions trail Jimmy Akande account on how he lost worker on Badagry location. Photo credit@rollandakande

Source: Instagram

After a day's work, Akande returned to where they were staying, freshened up around 12 am, and came out to find loud music blaring.

Already tired from the day, he was not pleased and called out to the second boy, the one who had tagged along, to turn it off.

The moment nobody saw coming

The music kept playing even after he shouted. Akande assumed the young man was simply being disobedient and ignoring him. It was only when the other worker walked over and physically tapped the boy that the truth became clear; he had gone and was completely unresponsive.

Jimmy Akande speaks about the misfortune that happened while filming. Photo credit@rollandakande

Source: Instagram

What Akande had interpreted as defiance was actually a medical emergency unfolding right in front of them. The music had continued playing on its own while the young man was already unconscious.

The actor did not share further details about the worker's condition or what caused the episode, but the story clearly left a mark on him.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about his worker below:

Fans react to Jimmy Akande's story

Followers who came across the account had plenty to say:

@dr_kemmy_ wrote:

"You like sorry ooo, human being are not like that ooo"

@omotoyosi_dudu commented:

"Can't wait for this story"

@princessmaryjaneajoku shared:

"God will continue to persevere you for us oga mi"

@freestuffsng noted:

"Most likely he passed out already that's why he did not respond"

Rolland Akande calls out colleague, Okele

Legit.ng had reported that filmmaker Jimmy Rolland previously accused actor Tunde “Okele” Usman of derailing a million-naira movie project after allegedly walking off the set following a disagreement over the production schedule.

Rolland claimed the actor's exit left the film unfinished and alleged that Okele showed no remorse afterward.

According to the filmmaker, the fallout became so heated that it nearly turned into a physical confrontation.

Source: Legit.ng